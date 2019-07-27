US Water Polo’s Kaleigh Gilchrist Gets Surgery for Nightclub Collapse Injury

Among the eight FINA World Championships participants injured in the night club collapse, three of them were American water polo players, and one was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Read more: Athletes Present as Night Club Ceiling Collapses in Gwangju

Kaleigh Gilchrist, a USC alum, sustained a “deep leg laceration” and underwent surgery in Gwangju, USA Water Polo Director of Communications Greg Mescall told the LA Times. The other injured water polo players, USC’s Paige Hauschild and Cal alum Johnny Hooper, suffered lacerations that required stitches, according to Mescall.

A fourth U.S. player, Stanford’s Ben Hallock, suffered “minor scrapes on the legs.”

The second floor of club Coyote Ugly collapsed around 2:40 a.m. local time Saturday. Reports estimate that about 370 people were in the club when the incident occurred. Two South Korean men died while 16 others were injured, police said.

Members of the New Zealand men’s and women’s water polo teams were also present. Matt Small, the men’s captain, described the dangerous scene: “(It was) business as usual and then it literally collapsed beneath our feet,” Small told NewZealand Radio Sport. “None of the boys are hurt or injured though — so that’s good. But everyone’s a bit shaken up at the moment.”

FINA issued a statement Saturday morning, saying that it was “carefully monitoring the situation.”