Updated Worlds Trials Psychs Include Kevin Cordes

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

When the psych sheets initially came out for the 2017 U.S. Worlds Trials this week, 2016 Olympian Kevin Cordes was notably missing. After confirming with USA Swimming that he was actually in the meet, new psychs have been released, with his name on them.

NEW PSYCH SHEETS!

As expected, Cordes is in prime position to make the Worlds team in multiple events. He’s entered in the three breaststrokes, and is seeded 2nd in all three. He’s the American record holder in the 50m breast, and competed for the US last summer in Rio in the 100 and 200 breast.

Some commenters were curious to see if Claire Tuggle might make an appearance in Indy after smashing two very old 11-12 NAG records this past weekend in the 200 and 400 free. We checked the psychs, and it looks like she won’t be attending the meet. Still, her 200 free time of 2:02.21 does clear the qualifying standard.

There weren’t any wrinkles in the psychs that stood out from a quick look-through– let us know in the comments if we missed anything!