Updated Spanish Worlds Roster After Day 3 of Spanish Open

2019 Spanish Open Swimming Championship

April 6th-10th, 2019

Sabadell, Spain

Long Course (50m)

Meet Site

Results/Psychs

Prelims at 3:30am ET, Finals at 11:30am ET (9:30am/5:30pm in Spain)

After day 3 of the Spanish Open, Spain has qualified 3 swimmers to the FINA Worlds roster that will be held in Gwangju in late July.

Among the qualifiers is Olympian Mireia Belmonte, who earned herself two distance swims in the 800 free and 1500 free. Notably, Belmonte missed qualifying in the 200 fly, despite winning the event with a 2:11.05. The 28-year-old swimmer currently is the defending Olympic and world champion in the event, arguably making it her best event. Earlier in the season, Belmonte had previous health complications that left her out of the SC Spanish Championships in November. Tomorrow, Belmonte swam 3 seconds off the 200 IM qualifying time in the seminfinals. On Tuesday, Belmonte is scheduled to swim the 400 IM, where she needs to be at least under 4:40 to add a third event to her line-up.

Joining Belmonte in the 1500 free is Jimena Perez, who also comfortably swam under the qualifying time of 16:24.33 with her second-place time of 16:19.32, just 3 seconds off her personal best. The third qualifier thus far is Marina Garcia, who qualified in the 200 breast with a 2:24.06 in the semi-final of the event.

In order to qualify, one must swim under the qualifying time in both prelims and semi-finals. Unfortunately for Cal-transfer Hugo Gonzalez, despite swimming 1:59.48 in the 200 IM, he failed to stay under the semi-final mark of 1:59.67 and not qualify for the event.

Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3: