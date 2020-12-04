UNC Invite Day 2 Prelims: Berkoff Goes 50.9, Miller 1:33.8

2020 JANIS HAPE DOWD INVITATIONAL

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

Results Link

Coming off a lifetime-best 100 back leading off last night’s medley relay, NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff went 50.9 this morning to qualify first.

Berkoff was 50.47 leading off NC State’s medley relay last night. That’s three tenths under her lifetime-best of 50.72. Now, Berkoff qualified first overall in the 100 back this morning in 50.99. She’s now gone under 51 five times in her career, with two of those swims coming in the past day and a half. She’ll have a chance to expand that 50-point portfolio in tonight’s final.

Teammate Kylee Alons is second in 51.86 – that’s a new lifetime-best for Alons, breaking her previous best of 52.17. Alons is a versatile fly/free/back sprinter for NC State. She did swim the 100 back at ACCs last year, but had switched over to the 100 fly with her NCAA entries.

Highly-ranked freshman Luke Miller had a big 200 free swim this morning, going 1:33.83 for the top spot. That’s just his fourth swim ever under 1:35 and four tenths off his lifetime-best. It should sit 10th in the NCAA ranks for this season, though with a few other invites going on this weekend, those ranks should shuffle pretty significantly by Monday.

NC State alum Coleman Stewart was in attendance, competing as a pro. Fresh off an International Swimming League team title with the Cali Condors, Stewart went 44.30 here, not far off his lifetime-best 43.98 from NCAAs in 2019.

Other event leaders on day 3: