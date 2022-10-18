UC Santa Barbara Receives Verbal from Speedo Juniors Qualifier Eugenie Lanilis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eugenie Lanilis, a California Native and 2022 Summer Speedo Juniors Qualifier, has announced her verbal commitment to UC Santa Barbara. She is expected to arrive on campus ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Santa Barbara! Thank you so much to all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way! Go Gauchos!

Lanilis currently attends Homestead High School. Outside of high school, she trains and competes with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics. She primarily specializes in sprint freestyle.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.62

100 free- 51.37

200 free- 1:56.72

100 back- 58.15

100 fly- 1:00.66

At the 2022 California High School State Championships in May, Lanilis competed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 50, she went 23.86 and finished 20th. She was only .24 off her best time, which was set the previous month.

In the 100 free, Lanilis finished 33rd with a 52.51. Her best time of 51.37 was set the previous weekend.

Most recently, Lanilis competed at the Speedo Summer Junior Championships in August. She swam the 50 and 100 freestyles, and was also a part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays (all LCM). She swam a 27.11 in the 50 and 58.69 in the 100, finishing 94th and 97th, respectively.

She led off both relays, touching the wall in 26.72 and 59.18. The 200 relay came in 13th overall, while the 400 relay finished 17th.

The University of California Santa Barbara competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships (MPSF). At the 2022 Championships, they finished 4th out of 9 teams.

Lanilis’ current best times would place her solidly in the B-final at last year’s MPSF championships. In the 50 free, she would have been 13th overall, finishing 2nd for the Gauchos. In the 100 free, she would have tied for 11th with UCSB’s Marriott Hoffmann. Hoffmann was a junior last year, but is not listed on the current roster. Current junior Reagan Nibarger finished 7th in the 50 and 8th in the 100.

Joining Lanilis in 2023 will be fellow Californian Makena Leacox, a breaststroke and IM specialist. Her best 100 breast time would have placed 4th at last year’s championships, ahead of UCSB’s Sydney Rouse and Tyryn Empremsilapa who finished 7th and 8th, respectively.

