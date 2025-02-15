UC San Diego’s Chloe Braun Rips 59.14 100 BR Meet Record on Day 3 of Big West Championships

2025 BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

WOMEN

UC Santa Barbara – 514.5 UC San Diego – 484.5 Hawaii – 480 UC Davis – 413 CSU Bakersfield – 188 Cal Poly – 178

MEN

UC Santa Barbara – 545 Hawaii – 520 Cal Poly – 409 UC San Diego – 313 CSU Bakersfield – 261

Day 3 of the 2025 Big West Championships saw a lot of movement in the team standings. On the women’s side of things, UC Santa Barbara moved ahead of UC San Diego for the first time this week. Over on the men’s side, UC Santa Barbara also moved into first, dislodging a Hawaii team that has looked very strong up to this point in the meet. With one more day left, the team race should be one of the most thrilling aspects of this meet.

With the most swimming events so far in the meet, it’s no surprise day 3 saw a ton of Big West Championship meet records fall. If you haven’t been following to this point, this is the first Big West Championships in over a decade, so the record book is ripe for the picking.

One of the biggest record performances of the night came in the men’s 400 IM, where UC Santa Barbara’s Kyle Brill clocked a 3:42.95. The performance came following Brill’s record-setting swim in the 200 IM on Thursday night. As was the case in the 200 IM, Brill blew away his career best with the swim. His previous best stood at 3:45.46, and was just swum at the UCSB Invite on February 1st. The Big West meet record stood at 3:46.02 from 2009. Also of note, Brill’s time last night was just 0.02 seconds off the time it took to earn an NCAA invite last season.

UC San Diego’s Chloe Braun won the women’s 100 breast in 59.75. She was far better in the morning, however, ripping a 59.14 in prelims. Her prelims swim marks a new meet record, and is well under the 59.75 it took to be invited to last year’s NCAAs. It was also a massive swim for Braun individually, as she hadn’t been under 1:00 in the event before yesterday.

The meet record also came down in the men’s 100 breast, where Cal Poly’s Evan Yoo popped a 52.40. He originally broke the record in prelims, where he swam a 52.87. It was a personal best for Yoo as well, chipping his 52.79 he had set last month.

UCSB’s Matt Driscoll had a huge swim in the men’s 100 back, winning the race in 45.74. The swim marks Driscoll’s first time under 46 in the event.

UC Santa Barbara then snapped Hawaii’s win streak in the men’s relays, winning the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:05.88. Driscoll led the team off in 45.98, then Brill split 52.26 on breast, Justin Wong clocked a 45.51 on fly, and Austin Sparrow anchored in 42.13. They shattered the meet record, which stood at 3:11.52, with the performance. Other notable splits in the field included Yoo’s 51.78 breast split on Cal Poly’s relay.

Prior to helping that relay to victory, Austin Sparrow won the men’s 200 free in 1:34.42. That time comes in just off his career best of 1:34.18, which he swam at last year’s MPSF Championships.

UC Santa Barbara swept the 200 free on the day, seeing Samantha Banos take the women’s 200 free in 1:47.03.

After winning the women’s 200 IM on Thursday, UC San Diego’s Asia Kozan swam a 4:13.83 en route to victory in the women’s 400 IM last night. Impressively, she was 2 seconds off the 17-year-old meet record, which UC Irvine’s Lyndsay DePaul swam back in 2008. It was a so-so swim for Kozan, who holds a career best of 4:07.27. Freshman teammate Sydney Niles came in 2nd last night with a 4:15.17.

CSU Bakersfield’s Vili Sivec took down the meet record in the men’s 100 fly towards the beginning of the session. Sivec clocked a 45.61, clipping the meet record of 45.73 that was back in 2009. It was a big swim for Sivec, marking his first time under 46 seconds in the event.

UC Santa Barbara’s Makena Leacox opened the session last night with a win in the women’s 100 fly, posting a 52.80. That was a truly massive performance for Leacox, whose personal best entering the day sat at 54.13 from the Zippy Invite in early December.

UCSB also picked up a win in the women’s 100 back, where Hazel Derr swam a 54.02. She was slightly faster in prelims, where she finished in 53.82, setting a new meet record.

Derr would then go on to lead off the USCB women’s 400 medley relay in 53.80, lowering her meet record mark again. Ashley Ray would split 1:02.22 on breast, Leacox swam a 53.12 on fly, and Banos clocked a 49.23 on the anchor. They combined for a 3:38.37. winning the race by 2 seconds. UC San Diego had won the event with a time of 3:35.43, but was DQ’d. All the reaction times are listed as positive, so it must have been something technical that disqualified them.

Hawaii was once again dominant on the boards. In women’s 3-meter, Macie Wheeler won decisively with a final score of 367.30, which led the field by 66 points. Teammate Ruby Pickron came in 2nd with a score of 301.80.