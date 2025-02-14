Hawaii Wins 6 of 10 Events on Day 2 of 2025 Big West Championships

2025 BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cal Poly*, Cal State Bakersfield*, Hawaii*, UC Davis (women)*, UC San Diego*, UC Santa Barbara*

RESULTS Day 1 |Day 2|Day 3|Day 4

RECAPS Day 1|Day 2|Day 3



TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

WOMEN

UC San Diego – 260 UC Santa Barbara – 246 Hawaii – 234 UC Davis – 230 CSU Bakersfield – 100 Cal Poly – 94

MEN

Hawaii – 326 UC Santa Barbara – 257 Cal Poly – 225 CSU Bakersfield – 174 UC San Diego – 137

Day 2 of the 2025 Big West Championships is in the books. Through the 2nd day of the meet, the Hawaii men’s team has jumped into a respectable lead, while the women’s team standing remain tight, with UC San Diego in the lead, though, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, and UC Davis are all within 30 points of the leaders. As was the case with day 1 of the meet, there were a ton of meet records broken, as it’s been more than a decade since the last Big West Championship.

The action kicked off with the women’s 500 free, where UC Santa Barbara’s Samantha Banos won comfortably with a time of 4:46.32. Not only did the performance mark a meet record, it was a huge career best for Banos, blowing away her previous top mark of 4:50.21 from this fall.

The Gauchos made it a sweep of the 500 free, as sophomore Owen Berry won the men’s 500 in 4:23.76. The performance nearly tied his career best of 4:23.10, and was narrowly off the Big West meet record of 4:23.09, which was set back in 1999 by UC Santa Barbara’s Carl Larsen. Notably, UCSB’s Jack Hendrick, also a sophomore, came in 2nd with a 4:23.91, while senior teammate Taber daCosta was 3rd in 4:24.02.

UC San Diego then took their turn atop the podium, as sophomore Asia Kozan won the women’s 200 IM in 1:57.67, setting a new meet record. She was just off her career best of 1:57.60. Kozan was out quick, splitting 25.75 on fly and 29.19 on back, for a 54.94 on the opening 100. She then tacked a 35.19 on the breast leg, and came home in 27.54.

Kyle Brill, a UC Santa Barbara senior, won the men’s 200 IM in record fashion, clocking a 1:43.53. Prior to his prelims performance of 1:43.59, Brill’s career best was 1:44.99, marking a huge time drop for the senior. Senior teammate Austin Sparrow was right there as well, clocking a 1:44.16 for 2nd.

Hawaii saw junior Holly Nelson win the women’s 50 free, swimming a 22.57 after clocking a 22.58 in prelims. She missed the meet record of 22.21, which was set by Anne Marie May of UCSB back in 2008, however, the swim did mark a career best for Nelson. Generating some early excitement for next season, UCSB freshman Miranda Stevenson came in a very close 2nd with a 22.63.

Hawaii made it a sweep of the 50 free, as Karol Ostrowski won the men’s 50 in 19.28. Ostrowski broke the Big West meet record with both his prelims performance of 19.33 and his final swim. Ostrowski swam an 18.89 in the 50 at NCAAs last season, which marks his career best in the event. Hawaii’s Edward Stoddard came in 2nd with a 19.51.

Ostrowski would then go on to better his time, leading off the men’s 200 free relay in 19.14. Dieter Meyer split 19.20 on the 2nd leg, then Meacham Meacham clocked a 19.34 on the 3rd leg, and Stoddard anchored in 19.13. They finished in 1:16.81, shattering the meet record. Unfortunately, they missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:16.51.

Hawaii also won the women’s 200 free relay in a very tight race. Zofia Tyminska (22.73), Alexa Ozment (22.99), Alexia Kovaluk (22.93), and Holly Nelson (22.09) combined to earn the win for the Rainbow Warriors in 1:30.74. UC Santa Barbara came in a very close 2nd in 1:30.82, thanks in large part to a huge 21.81 anchor leg from freshman Miranda Stevenson. UC San Diego was right there as well, and they too had a huge anchor, seeing Asia Kozan come home in 21.96.

Women’s 1-meter was the diving event of the day, seeing Hawaii roll the field. Macie Wheeler, a freshman, won with a final score of 307.90. Fellow freshman Avery Coates took 2nd with a score of 274.25, while Hawaii also saw sophomore Ruby Pickron take 3rd in 273.30.

The Rainbow Warriors made it another sweep, as Brandon Shepherd won men’s 3-meter with a score of 323.65. Tamaya Ramirez made it a 1-2 punch for Hawaii, finishing 2nd with a final score of 321.70.