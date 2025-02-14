Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Aquatics Unveils Brand New Open Water World Ranking System

For the first time, World Aquatics has launched an Open Water Swimming World Ranking that will attempt to rank athletes globally on an objective scale.

The ranking will take into account an athlete’s eight best results in the prior 24 months, and will weight results based on competition level, event distance, the quality of the field, and how long ago the performance was.

Once swimmers compete in a Tier One (World Championships or Olympics) or Tier Two (World Cups) event, they will automatically be included in the ranking.

Besides offering new sponsorship opportunities for the organization, the ranking also offers a new pathway for fans and the media to engage with open water swimming – similar to systems used in other individual sports like tennis and golf. While it seems like a simple thing, providing a more digestible way for fans to consume the sport will make it easier for fans to be fans and should provide at least an incremental growth in interest.

Initial Rankings

Showing off how the system weights Olympic success, the leaders in both the men’s and women’s categories are the current Olympic champions: Kristof Rasovszky from Hungary and Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands. Van Rouwendaal will presumably fall in these rankings in 2025 after announcing that she will pull back from competition to tour the world giving clinics and consider her future in the sport.

After that, the rankings get a little more varied. Italian Domenico Acerenza, who was 4th at the Olympics but who did really well in both the 5km and 10km races at the last two World Championships, is 2nd on the men’s side.

Moesha Johnson of Australia, as another example, won silver in the 10km race at the Olympics, but is only 15th in these rankings because she hasn’t been ‘on the tour’ as long as some of the other swimmers on the list. She did have a good fall World Cup season, including a win in Hong Kong, but many of those races were lightly-attended by the stars, so didn’t boost her score as much as they might have otherwise.

Men’s Initial Top 10:

Country Swimmer Age Points
1 Netherlands Sharon van Rouwendaal 31 19457
2 Germany Leonie Beck 27 17277
3 Brazil Ana Marcela Cunha 32 16484
4 USA Mariah Denigan 21 15633
5 Portugal Angelica Andre 30 15523
6 Hungary Bettina Fabian 20 15446
7 Brazil Viviane Jungblut 28 15291
8 Italy Ginevra Taddeucci 27 15234
9 France Caroline Laure Jouisse 30 15169
10 USA Katie Grimes 19 13376

Women’s Initial Top 10:

Country Swimmer Age Points
1 Hungary Kristof Rasovszky 27 16284
2 Italy Domenico Acerenza 30 15475
3 Hungary David Bethlehem 21 15352
4 Germany Oliver Klemet 22 15035
5 France Logan Fontaine 25 14213
6 Great Britain Hector Pardoe 23 13967
7 France Marc-Antoine Olivier 28 13664
8 Italy Gregorio Paltrinieri 30 13113
9 Germany Florian Wellbrock 27 12596
10 Mexico Paulo Strehlke Delgado 19 11638

Tier System

  • Tier 1. Major Aquatics Competitions: The Olympic Games and the World Aquatics Championships.
  • Tier 2. Other World Aquatics Competitions: The Open Water Swimming World Cups.
  • Tier 3. Continental and Regional Competitions: Continental or Regional Multi-Sport Games, Competitions organized by Continental or Regional Organisations.
  • Tier 4. Member Federation International Competitions: Events organized or sanctioned by a
    Member Federation in which other World Aquatics Member Federations, clubs or individuals participate.
  • Tier 5. Other competitions of major international importance as defined by World Aquatics.

Event Weighting

The 25km event, which has been eliminated from the World Championships, is also being excluded from this ranking.

By Event Type:

Tier 1
100 (+75 for Olympics)
Tier 2 72.25
Tier 3 49
Tier 4 30.25
Tier 5 16

By Distance:

10km 100
5km 85
3km 70

The Math

In short, longer races at bigger meets carry more weight, and event impact decays over 24 months. Swimmers who participate in the World Cups will have a big advantage over those who don’t.

Because of the quality of field factors, swimmers who emerge as top finishers from regions like Europe, with deeper domestic fields, will do better than those from regions like Africa, with shallower fields.

The nature of the tiers and the decay means that athletes who swim more open water races will also have an advantage, because there is a limit to the number of Olympic and World Championship and World Cup races that an athlete can swim in a 24 month period.

Defining Terms:

Quality of Field Factor:

Age of the Event Value:

Points:

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!