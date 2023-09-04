2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:15.79, United States (2022)

Championship Record: 3:15.80, United States (2019)

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 3:28.07

PODIUM:

GOLD: United States – 3:15.49 (World Junior Record) (Championship Record)

SILVER: Australia – 3:16.69

BRONZE: Canada – 3:17.34

Team USA’s boys ended the first night of finals at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships with a bang. In the boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay, Daniel Diehl, Maximus Williamson, Hudson Williams, and Jason Zhao set a new world junior record with a blistering 3:15.49.

The old record of 3:15.79 was set in August 2022 by the United States at Junior Pan Pacs. Diehl is the only swimmer to take part in both relays.

Split Comparison, New and Old Records

The United States was in fourth place after Diehl’s lead-off leg, behind Australia, Poland, and Canada. But Williamson’s monster 47.78 split launched them into first at the halfway point, over a second ahead of Australia, which was running second. The U.S. lead the rest of the way, with Williams (49.14) and Zhao (48.64), holding it down on the back half of the race. Zhao stopped the clocked at 3:15.49, undercutting the old world junior record by three-tenths.

As you can see in the table above, it’s Williamson’s split that makes the difference for this year’s record-setting team. It was the fastest split in the field by a wide margin, as he was the only one to break the 48-second barrier. Australia’s rising star Flynn Southam was second-fastest with a 48.47 anchor leg.

The split makes Williamson the favorite for the individual boys’ 100 freestyle. Already this summer, he’s lowered his personal best from 50.13 to a 48.84.

The United States swept both the relays on night 1 of the World Junior Championships, as the U.S. girls collected the win in the 4×200 freestyle relay.