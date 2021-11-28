Two Women’s Relay Records Go Down To Close Out Spanish Winter Championships

2021 SPANISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Spanish Winter Championships wrapped up today from Palma de Mallorca, but not before two relay records were established, both on the women’s side.

Yesterday the squad from Sant Andreu in the women’s 4x100m free relay clocked a new national mark of 3:36.87. The foursome of Marta Gonzalez, Africa Zamorano, Lidon Muñoz and Ainhoa Campabadal combined to overtake the previous national record of 3:37.75 that’s been on the books since 2016.

Splits for this new record-breaking relay included a 54.30 opener from Gonzalez followed by 54.50 from Zamorano. Muñoz broke through big-time with a massive 52.78 before Campabadal closed it out in 55.29.

Two out of the four women were also on the medley relay from Sant Andreu which also clocked a new Spanish national record. Tonight the squad of Zamorano (59.38), Jessica Vall (1:05.44), Alba Guillamon (59.34) and Muñoz (52.78) posted a winning effort of 3:56.94 to easily overtake the previous national standard of 3:57.77 established in 2017.

In individual races, the men’s 200m free saw Sergio Celis Montalban get it done for gold in a time of 1:44.17, taking the race by over 1 1/2 seconds.

Vall also did damage in the individual women’s 100m breast yesterday, topping the podium in a mark of 1:05.54, while also earning 200m breast gold today in 2:24.01.

Hugo Gonzalez finished his campaign with another victory, this time in the men’s 100m back. Gonzalez scored a time of 50.92 as the only sub-51 second swimmer. The Cal standout opened in 24.92 and closed in 26.00 to remain as Spain’s 3rd fastest performer all-time.