Two National Records Go Down On Day One Of Spanish Winter C’ships

2021 Spanish Winter Championships

Thursday, November 25th – Sunday, November 28th

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

SCM (25m)

Start Lists/Results

Day one of the 2021 Spanish Winter Championships saw two national records bite the dust, with both marks coming on the women’s side.

First in the 100m IM, Lidon Muñoz got it done for gold in a result of 1:00.33, a new lifetime best. Splitting 27.42/32.91, 25-year-old Muñoz also overwrote the previous Spanish national standard of 1:00.41 she logged just earlier this short course season while competing on the FINA World Cup circuit.

Also nailing a new national record was Maria Ramos, the winner of the women’s 50m breaststroke on day 1 here in Palma de Mallorca.

Ramos first did damage in the prelims, claiming the top seed in a mark of 30.35. That already surpassed the previous Spanish 50m breaststroke standard of 30.37 that’s been on the books since 2009.

In the night final, Ramos managed to slice another .07 off of that result to check-in with a gold medal-worthy record of 30.28. That edged out Jessica Vall by .4 in the final.

Additional winners on night 1 included Hugo Gonzalez putting up a time of 51.58 to take the men’s 100m fly while Catalina Corro followed suit in the women’s edition, clocking 58.59 for the victory.