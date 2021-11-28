Winter Juniors Qualifier Kevin Cary Commits to Seton Hall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kevin Cary from West Chester, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to swim and study at Seton Hall University beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am immensely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Seton Hall University! I express all my gratitude toward all my family, friends, coaches, and anyone else who has helped me along my journey. Go Pirates!!!”

Cary swims for Upper Main Line YMCA (UMLY) out of Berwyn, PA. He achieved numerous best times at the Middle Atlantic YMCA Swiming Festival in April. There he achieved best times in the 100 (45.93), 200 (1:39.37), and 500 (4:32.58) freestyles as well as the 100 butterfly (50.86). His 200 freestyle time earned him a Winter Juniors cut. This fall, he already has achieved a lifetime best in the 400 IM (4:04.60).

In May he began his long course season at the 18&Under Cup in Richmond where he earned best times in the 50 freestyle (24.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.52). He continued his success into the summer and in July went best times in the 100 (52.18), 200 (1:54.32), and 400 (4:06.00) freestyles as well as the 200 IM (2:10.38).

Cary began his senior year this fall at Malvern Prep School in Malvern, PA.

His best short course yards times are:

50 freestyle: 21.22

100 freestyle: 45.93

200 freestyle: 1:39.37

500 freestyle: 4:32.58

100 butterfly: 50.86

200 IM: 1:55.07

400 IM: 4:04.60

Seton Hall University is a private university located in South Orange, New Jersey. The school is a member of the Big East Conference. At the 2021 Big East Conference Championships, the Pirate men finished third out of five teams. They scored 645 points, only 41 points behind runner-up Villanova.

Based on his best times, Cary has the potential to make an immediate impact for the Pirates at the conference level. His best times would have placed him in the ‘A’ final of the 200 and 500 freestyles and the ‘B’ final of the 50 and 100 freestyles, 100 butterfly, and 200 and 400 IMs.

Cary will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Clil Halevi.

