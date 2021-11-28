Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

1:00 Breaststroker McKenzie Siroky on Choosing DI Hockey Over College Swimming

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with McKenzie Siroky, the now 2x defending Michigan state champion in the 100 breast. Siroky just made headlines last week by taking down the Michigan state record in the 100 breast at 1:00.48, previously held by NCAA All-American Miranda Tucker. McKenzie explains why she’s committed to playing DI hockey over swimming in college and what her daily life looks like during high school swim season (when she is still playing hockey).

Former big10
55 minutes ago

Can’t blame her, hockey is way more fun, lol.

zdhamme86
Reply to  Former big10
36 minutes ago

Honestly

Tomek
3 minutes ago

In hockey you may beat up someone you don’t like, try it in swimming and you are hit with assault charges.

