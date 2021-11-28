1:00 Breaststroker McKenzie Siroky on Choosing DI Hockey Over College Swimming

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with McKenzie Siroky, the now 2x defending Michigan state champion in the 100 breast. Siroky just made headlines last week by taking down the Michigan state record in the 100 breast at 1:00.48, previously held by NCAA All-American Miranda Tucker. McKenzie explains why she’s committed to playing DI hockey over swimming in college and what her daily life looks like during high school swim season (when she is still playing hockey).

