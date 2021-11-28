Versatile Miranda Schuman Commits to Vermont

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miranda Schuman from Fairfax, Virginia has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Vermont beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Vermont. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. Go Cats!”

Schuman swims for Machine Aquatics out of Arlington, VA. At the end of March, she earned a seventh place finish in the 400 IM (4:40.31) and a 13th place finish in the 200 butterfly (2:09.85) while at the SCSC MOCS Championship. Her 200 butterfly time was a best time and her 400 IM time was just off of her best.

In May, she attended Richmond Sectionals where she set a personal best in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:51.74. She also earned a 22nd place finish in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:25.96. At the end of summer in July, she competed at the PV Senior Championships and earned best times in the 200 breaststroke (2:57.92), 100 (1:08.54) and 200 (2:25.94) butterflys, and the 400 IM (5:19.59).

Schuman began her senior year this fall at Chantilly High School in Chantilly, VA.

Her best short course yards times are:

100 butterfly: 59.19

200 butterfly: 2:09.85

200 IM: 2:11.99

400 IM: 4:38.59

100 breaststroke: 1:09.76

200 breaststroke: 2:27.22

The University of Vermont is a public university located in Burlington, VT. The school is a member of the American East Conference. The team finished third out of seven teams at the 2021 American East Championships and was only eight points behind runner-up UMBC.

Based on her best times, Schuman has the potential to make an immediate impact for Vermont at the conference level. Her best times would have earned her a spot in the top 16 in the 100 and butterflys, 200 and 400 IMs, and 200 breaststroke.

Schuman will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Emma Wainwright, Corissa Freeman, Ellie Fazio, Natalie Schlemmer, Autumn Bullinger, and Abby Miller.

Vermont currently has a young roster as 19 out of their 42 swimmers are first-years. The team only graduates three seniors so with seven commits coming in next year already, the team will continue to be a very young team that is rebuilding their roster.

