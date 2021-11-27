Hugo Gonzalez Wreaks Backstroke Havoc At Spanish Winter C’Ships

2021 SPANISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 25th – Sunday, November 28th

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Cal swimming standout Hugo Gonzalez made his mark on these Spanish Winter Championships, taking two events on day 2 of the competition.

The 5th year senior first notched a new meet record in the men’s 200m back, producing a winning effort of 1:50.22. Opening in 53.95 and bringing it home in 56.27, the Spanish Olympian overtook the previous championships mark of 1:52.28 that’s been on the books since 2010.

His outing destroyed his own previous personal best, a time which stood at the 1:52.48 from the 2018 edition of this competition. With this performance, Gonzalez becomes Spain’s #2 best performer all-time, sitting only behind national record holder Ashwin Wildeboer Faber (1:49.22, 2008).

Next on Gonzalez’s list was the 50m back, where he put up a victorious time of 23.83. That represented the only sub-24 second out of the field as well as his first venture into that territory. Entering this meet, Gonzalez’s personal best rested at the 24.10 he logged at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Additional winners on night 2 included Lidon Muñoz taking the women’s 100m free in 53.20 while Joan Lluis Pons Ramon did damage in the men’s 400m IM with a time of 4:09.86.