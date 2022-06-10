Trials Wave I Finalist Zoey Zeller Makes Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zoey Zeller, a junior at Gilroy High School in Gilroy, California, has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2023-24.

“Very excited to (finally) announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! The staff and team environment made it such an easy choice. They had me at WAR EAGLE!! 🦅”

Zeller is one of the “Best of the Rest” breaststrokers from our list of top recruits in the high school class of 2023. She placed 14th in the 200 breast at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials last summer. Her best time in the event (2:33.21) comes from the LCM time trials at 2019 Winter Juniors West.

In high school swimming, Zeller won both the 200 IM (1:59.48) and 100 breast (1:01.74) at the 2022 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships before going on to the California State Meet and placing second in the IM (1:59.81) and fourth in the breast (1:01.59). In club swimming, where she represents South Valley Makos Swim Club, she has been on a streak since the beginning of the year, improving her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM and LCM 200 free and 200 back. At Far Westerns, she won the 100 back (55.94), 100 breast (1:02.13), and 200 breast (2:11.21) and was runner-up in the 200 back (2:02.49).

Auburn women finished seventh of 12 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships. Zeller’s best 200 breast time would have qualified for the B final, where she would have joined Auburn sophomore Hannah Ownbey. Her 200 IM time would have just made the C final (Meghan Lee scored in the B final while Val Tarazi and Ownbey were C finalists). It took 1:01.54 to get a second swim in the 100 breast (Anastasia Makarova and Carly Cummings were B finalists; Tarazi was a C finalist). Zeller should overlap with all but Cummings and Tarazi.

Best times:

100 breast – 1:01.59

200 breast – 2:11.21

200 IM – 1:59.48

100 back – 55.94

200 back – 2:02.07

The Auburn women’s class of 2027 has also secured verbal commitments from Lawson Ficken, Aislyn Barnett, Carissa Rinard, Katie Russell, Maggie McGuire, Michelle Kaner, Morgan Carteaux, Olivia Dinehart, and Wyllo Hanson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.