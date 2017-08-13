Trash-Talking Barack Obama Out-Golfs Michael Phelps, Actor Says

Michael Phelps may be the greatest swimmer in history. But on the golf course, he’s still human, at least according to actor Anthony Anderson.

Anderson appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” last week, recounting stories of a golf outing featuring himself, Phelps, NBA player Chris Paul and former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Anderson says the former Commander-in-Chief schooled the three celebs, winning hundreds of dollars from each. And according to Anderson, Obama “talked trash all day” to Phelps & co., thereby joining an elite group that includes Chad le Clos and Alain Bernard. But Obama, apparently, sets himself apart from those two by backing up his words, not in the pool, but on the links.

“He took $700 from Phelps,” Anderson said. “He took $600 from Chris Paul. He took $300 from me. I was like, man, is this even right? Can you take money from civilians? He was like, ‘Anthony, I’m a civilian now, so, yes, I can take it.’”

You can watch the full video of Anderson telling his golf tale below, courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube.

2 Comments on "Trash-Talking Barack Obama Out-Golfs Michael Phelps, Actor Says"

Uberfan

Boma a baller

Justin Thompson

Barack got in a lot of rounds during his 8 years and looks like it paid off.

