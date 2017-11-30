Top Seed Mark Szaranek Scratches 200 IM On Day 1 Of Winter Nats

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top seed in the men’s 200 IM, Mark Szaranek, has scratched the event on day 1 of U.S. Winter Nationals. The Florida Gator was seeded atop a strong field with his 1:40.67 showing from last season’s NCAAs, a time that won him a joint national title with Will Licon of Texas.

With Szaranek only entered in one other event over the weekend, it’s up in the air whether or not he’s in attendance in Columbus.

In his absence 2017 World Champion Chase Kalisz takes over the top seed in the event, holding an entry of 1:41.19 which earned him 5th in that incredibly tight NCAA final in March. The man who finished 3rd in that race is also in the mix, as Ryan Murphy now holds down the #2 spot at 1:41.79. Also slated to swim the 200 IM this morning are Josh Prenot, Michael Andrew, Jacob Pebley, Reece Whitley and Nicolas Fink.

Other than Szaranek there were only four scratches from three swimmers seeded inside the top-30 of their events. They are listed below: