Kathryn Greenslade In, Max Litchfield Out for British Euros Squad

As a result of her performance at the recent BUCS Short Course National Championship meet, Kathryn Greenslade from the University of Edinburgh has been added to British Swimming’s roster for the 2017 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen. British Swimming is presenting her as a ‘replacement’ for male swimmer Max Litchfield, who has withdrawn to “focus on improving his fitness ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.”

“Kathryn has put in some strong performances in recent competitions, so this is her chance to gain big event experience and develop arena skills – whilst being part of a squad with proven medal winners,” Team Leader Tim Jones said in a British Swimming press release. “We will be working with Max to ensure he is in prime condition for the Commonwealths and the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.”

Swimming at the BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sports) championships earlier this month, Greenslade picked up wins in the 200 free (1:54.67), 200 back (2:05.33), split a 25.01 anchor on Edinburgh’s winning 200 free relay. All three of those swims resulted in new Championship Records – and all were raced in the same session. She now ranks 1st among all British Swimmers in the 200 free in 2017 and ranks 4th in the 200 back.

In replacing Litchfield, the roster remains at the internally-capped 10 athletes (what is meant when British Swimming says she ‘replaces’ Litchfield, though she swims in the women’s events). The 22-year old Litchfield was the 2016 Short Course World Championships silver medalist in the 400 IM and also finished 4th in that same event at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. He placed 4th in both the 200 and 400 IMs at the 2017 World Championships.

Greenslade is a medical student at Edinburgh.

The 2017 European Short Course Swimming Championships will be held at the newly-opened Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark from December 13th-17th.