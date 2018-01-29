Top 8 NCAA D1 Men’s Times From Last Week (Jan. 22-28)

Dual meet season, believe it or not, is almost up. There were plenty of great matchups last week, so we’ve compiled the top 8 times across the NCAA’s Division 1 from last week (Jan 22-28). Use this as a metric to see how a team performed relative to the entire NCAA D1 after a particularly fantastic or lackluster meet, and see where various swimmers are at with their training.

The Indiana men topped the ranks in multiple events, with Mohamed Samy (1:34.76) and Blake Pieroni (1:34.84) 1-2 in the 200 free, Vini Lanza in the 100 fly (46.86), and Ian Finnerty in the 100 breast (53.20). The state of Indiana was well represented, actually, as Notre Dame freshman Zach Yeadon found his way to the top in the 500 free (4:22.85) and the 1650 free (15:02.06).

A quick mid-major nod goes to Artur Osvath of Missouri State, who posted the leading time in the 200 breast (1:54.65) and was 2nd in the 100 breast, his 53.21 just one hundredth back of last week’s leader, Finnerty of IU.

Times and ranks are pulled from USA Swimming’s NCAA database, and there may be errors. We’ve done our best to double check for those, but please point them out if we have missed any.

50 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 19.59 Becker, Bowen JR Minnesota B 01/27/2018 2 19.60 Khalafalla, Ali SR Indiana B 01/26/2018 3 19.65 Craig, Cameron SO Arizona St B 01/26/2018 4 19.66 Held, Ryan SR NC State B 01/26/2018 5 19.80 Farber, Sid SO Denver B 01/27/2018 6 19.88 Pieroni, Blake SR Indiana B 01/26/2018 7 19.90 Mylin, Chad SR Florida St B 01/27/2018 8 19.99 Mankus, Luke JR Missouri B 01/26/2018 100 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 42.97 Craig, Cameron SO Arizona St B 01/26/2018 2 43.18 Becker, Bowen JR Minnesota B 01/27/2018 3 43.42 Ress, Justin JR NC State B 01/26/2018 4 43.54 McGlaughlin, Mark SO NC State B 01/26/2018 5 43.70 Afrik, Tabahn JR Notre Dame B 01/27/2018 6 43.75 Pieroni, Blake SR Indiana B 01/26/2018 7 44.02 Khalafalla, Ali SR Indiana B 01/26/2018 8 44.18 Smith, Jack JR Iowa B 01/27/2018 200 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:34.76 Samy, Mohamed SO Indiana B 01/26/2018 2 1:34.84 Pieroni, Blake SR Indiana B 01/26/2018 3 1:35.88 House, Grant FR Arizona St B 01/26/2018 4 1:36.19 Craig, Cameron SO Arizona St B 01/26/2018 5 1:36.40 Calkins, Stephen FR Denver B 01/27/2018 6 1:36.51 Yeadon, Zach FR Notre Dame B 01/26/2018 7 1:36.61 Ress, Justin JR NC State B 01/26/2018 8 1:36.75 Stewart, Coleman SO NC State B 01/26/2018 500 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 4:22.85 Yeadon, Zach FR Notre Dame B 01/26/2018 2 4:23.57 Minuth, Fynn JR South Carolina B 01/26/2018 3 4:24.27 Mahmoud, Akaram SR South Carolina B 01/26/2018 4 4:25.17 Goicoechea, Victor SR Wisconsin NS 01/26/2018 5 4:25.21 Hogsed, Nick JR Ohio St NS 01/26/2018 6 4:25.42 Haas, Townley JR Texas NS 01/26/2018 7 4:25.47 Knowles, Eric FR NC State NS 01/26/2018 8 4:25.52 Lima, Giovanny SO Missouri NS 01/25/2018 1000 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 8:49.49 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov SR NC State NS 01/26/2018 2 9:04.70 Bready, Chris SR Cincinnati NS 01/27/2018 3 9:05.90 Acosta, Marcelo JR Louisville NS 01/26/2018 4 9:06.40 McIntyre, Jack SO NC State NS 01/26/2018 5 9:08.24 Knowles, Eric FR NC State NS 01/26/2018 6 9:09.86 Thomas, Will FR Penn NS 01/24/2018 7 9:10.71 Destrampe, Adam JR Indiana NS 01/26/2018 8 9:10.81 Olszewski, Benjamin SO Arizona St NS 01/26/2018 1650 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 15:02.06 Yeadon, Zach FR Notre Dame B 01/27/2018 2 15:02.59 Thomas, Antonio SO Missouri St. (M) B 01/27/2018 3 15:04.56 Davila, Rafael FR South Carolina B 01/27/2018 4 15:13.40 Wielinski, Jacob JR Missouri B 01/25/2018 5 15:30.01 Kang, Minki JR Missouri St. (M) B 01/27/2018 6 15:44.01 Novoszath, Tamas FR South Carolina NS 01/27/2018 7 15:47.46 Gutierrez, Giovanni FR Missouri NS 01/25/2018 8 15:50.51 Waters, Ryan FR U.S. Navy NS 01/27/2018

100 Backstroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 46.79 Vazaios, Andreas JR NC State B 01/26/2018 2 47.27 Fantoni, Gabriel FR Indiana B 01/26/2018 3 47.46 Hein, Daniel SO Missouri B 01/27/2018 4 47.53 Stuart, Hennessey SR NC State B 01/26/2018 5 47.69 Jiang, Alvin FR UNC B 01/27/2018 6 47.83 Poti, Zachary SO Arizona St B 01/26/2018 7 47.97 Alexander, Nick SO Missouri B 01/27/2018 8 48.07 Novinski, Matt FR Wisconsin B 01/26/2018

200 Backstroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:42.90 Whitacre, Robert SR Notre Dame B 01/27/2018 2 1:43.70 Poti, Zachary SO Arizona St B 01/26/2018 3 1:43.80 Alexander, Nick SO Missouri B 01/27/2018 4 1:44.01 Bergman, Fabian SR La Salle B 01/27/2018 5 1:44.99 Harty, Ryan SO Texas B 01/26/2018 6 1:45.01 Kim, Anthony SO Texas A&M B 01/26/2018 7 1:45.23 Bonetti, Brock SR Texas A&M B 01/26/2018 7 1:45.23 Albiero, Nicolas FR Louisville B 01/26/2018 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 53.20 Finnerty, Ian JR Indiana B 01/26/2018 2 53.21 Osvath, Artur JR Missouri St. (M) B 01/26/2018 3 53.79 Evdokimov, Alex SR Cornell B 01/27/2018 4 53.96 O’Brien, Jordan JR Missouri B 01/27/2018 5 54.17 Hicks, Caleb SO Missouri B 01/27/2018 6 54.18 Khoo, Lionel SO South Carolina B 01/26/2018 7 54.23 Wich-Glasen, Nils SR South Carolina B 01/26/2018 8 54.29 Groters, Jordy SR Missouri B 01/27/2018 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:54.65 Osvath, Artur JR Missouri St. (M) B 01/27/2018 2 1:54.84 Wich-Glasen, Nils SR South Carolina B 01/27/2018 3 1:56.69 Castillo Luna, Mauro SR Texas A&M B 01/26/2018 4 1:57.37 Amaltdinov, Marat SR Purdue B 01/27/2018 5 1:57.90 O’Brien, Jordan JR Missouri B 01/27/2018 6 1:57.92 McHugh, Conner SR Minnesota B 01/27/2018 7 1:58.18 Evdokimov, Alex SR Cornell B 01/27/2018 8 1:58.21 Walker, Benjamin SO Texas A&M B 01/26/2018 100 Butterfly SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 46.86 Lanza, Vini JR Indiana B 01/26/2018 2 47.18 Slaton, Micah SO Missouri B 01/27/2018 3 47.20 Stewart, Coleman SO NC State B 01/26/2018 4 47.31 Held, Ryan SR NC State B 01/26/2018 5 47.37 Schooling, Joseph SR Texas B 01/26/2018 6 47.52 Lense, Noah SO Ohio St B 01/26/2018 7 47.71 Tibazi, Yoessef SR UCSB B 01/27/2018 7 47.71 Porter, Andrew SR Arizona St B 01/26/2018 200 Butterfly SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:44.48 Schooling, Joseph SR Texas B 01/26/2018 2 1:45.14 Lanza, Vini JR Indiana B 01/26/2018 3 1:45.29 Bretscher, James JR NC State B 01/26/2018 4 1:45.46 Smutny, Luke SO Pittsburgh B 01/27/2018 5 1:45.95 Lima, Giovanny SO Missouri B 01/27/2018 6 1:46.22 Wright, Justin SR Arizona B 01/27/2018 7 1:46.68 Albiero, Nicolas FR Louisville B 01/26/2018 8 1:46.81 Martinez, Jose JR Texas A&M B 01/26/2018 200 Individual Medley SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:45.40 Vazaios, Andreas JR NC State B 01/26/2018 2 1:46.70 Alexander, Nick SO Missouri B 01/26/2018 3 1:46.81 Walton, Alex JR Missouri B 01/26/2018 4 1:47.66 Harty, Ryan SO Texas B 01/26/2018 5 1:48.45 Juliusson, Erik JR Purdue B 01/26/2018 6 1:48.64 Ashley, Anthony JR Missouri B 01/26/2018 7 1:48.76 Ress, Justin JR NC State B 01/26/2018 8 1:48.90 Whitacre, Robert SR Notre Dame B 01/26/2018 400 Individual Medley SCY Male