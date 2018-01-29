Top 8 NCAA D1 Men’s Times From Last Week (Jan. 22-28)

Dual meet season, believe it or not, is almost up. There were plenty of great matchups last week, so we’ve compiled the top 8 times across the NCAA’s Division 1 from last week (Jan 22-28). Use this as a metric to see how a team performed relative to the entire NCAA D1 after a particularly fantastic or lackluster meet, and see where various swimmers are at with their training.
The Indiana men topped the ranks in multiple events, with Mohamed Samy (1:34.76) and Blake Pieroni (1:34.84) 1-2 in the 200 free, Vini Lanza in the 100 fly (46.86), and Ian Finnerty in the 100 breast (53.20). The state of Indiana was well represented, actually, as Notre Dame freshman Zach Yeadon found his way to the top in the 500 free (4:22.85) and the 1650 free (15:02.06).
A quick mid-major nod goes to Artur Osvath of Missouri State, who posted the leading time in the 200 breast (1:54.65) and was 2nd in the 100 breast, his 53.21 just one hundredth back of last week’s leader, Finnerty of IU.
Times and ranks are pulled from USA Swimming’s NCAA database, and there may be errors. We’ve done our best to double check for those, but please point them out if we have missed any.
|50 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|19.59
|Becker, Bowen
|JR
|Minnesota
|B
|01/27/2018
|2
|19.60
|Khalafalla, Ali
|SR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|19.65
|Craig, Cameron
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|19.66
|Held, Ryan
|SR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|19.80
|Farber, Sid
|SO
|Denver
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|19.88
|Pieroni, Blake
|SR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|19.90
|Mylin, Chad
|SR
|Florida St
|B
|01/27/2018
|8
|19.99
|Mankus, Luke
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/26/2018
|100 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|42.97
|Craig, Cameron
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|43.18
|Becker, Bowen
|JR
|Minnesota
|B
|01/27/2018
|3
|43.42
|Ress, Justin
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|43.54
|McGlaughlin, Mark
|SO
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|43.70
|Afrik, Tabahn
|JR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|43.75
|Pieroni, Blake
|SR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|44.02
|Khalafalla, Ali
|SR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|8
|44.18
|Smith, Jack
|JR
|Iowa
|B
|01/27/2018
|200 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:34.76
|Samy, Mohamed
|SO
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|1:34.84
|Pieroni, Blake
|SR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|1:35.88
|House, Grant
|FR
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|1:36.19
|Craig, Cameron
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|1:36.40
|Calkins, Stephen
|FR
|Denver
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|1:36.51
|Yeadon, Zach
|FR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|1:36.61
|Ress, Justin
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|8
|1:36.75
|Stewart, Coleman
|SO
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|4:22.85
|Yeadon, Zach
|FR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|4:23.57
|Minuth, Fynn
|JR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|4:24.27
|Mahmoud, Akaram
|SR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|4:25.17
|Goicoechea, Victor
|SR
|Wisconsin
|NS
|01/26/2018
|5
|4:25.21
|Hogsed, Nick
|JR
|Ohio St
|NS
|01/26/2018
|6
|4:25.42
|Haas, Townley
|JR
|Texas
|NS
|01/26/2018
|7
|4:25.47
|Knowles, Eric
|FR
|NC State
|NS
|01/26/2018
|8
|4:25.52
|Lima, Giovanny
|SO
|Missouri
|NS
|01/25/2018
|1000 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|8:49.49
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|SR
|NC State
|NS
|01/26/2018
|2
|9:04.70
|Bready, Chris
|SR
|Cincinnati
|NS
|01/27/2018
|3
|9:05.90
|Acosta, Marcelo
|JR
|Louisville
|NS
|01/26/2018
|4
|9:06.40
|McIntyre, Jack
|SO
|NC State
|NS
|01/26/2018
|5
|9:08.24
|Knowles, Eric
|FR
|NC State
|NS
|01/26/2018
|6
|9:09.86
|Thomas, Will
|FR
|Penn
|NS
|01/24/2018
|7
|9:10.71
|Destrampe, Adam
|JR
|Indiana
|NS
|01/26/2018
|8
|9:10.81
|Olszewski, Benjamin
|SO
|Arizona St
|NS
|01/26/2018
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|15:02.06
|Yeadon, Zach
|FR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/27/2018
|2
|15:02.59
|Thomas, Antonio
|SO
|Missouri St. (M)
|B
|01/27/2018
|3
|15:04.56
|Davila, Rafael
|FR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/27/2018
|4
|15:13.40
|Wielinski, Jacob
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/25/2018
|5
|15:30.01
|Kang, Minki
|JR
|Missouri St. (M)
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|15:44.01
|Novoszath, Tamas
|FR
|South Carolina
|NS
|01/27/2018
|7
|15:47.46
|Gutierrez, Giovanni
|FR
|Missouri
|NS
|01/25/2018
|8
|15:50.51
|Waters, Ryan
|FR
|U.S. Navy
|NS
|01/27/2018
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|46.79
|Vazaios, Andreas
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|47.27
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|FR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|47.46
|Hein, Daniel
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|4
|47.53
|Stuart, Hennessey
|SR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|47.69
|Jiang, Alvin
|FR
|UNC
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|47.83
|Poti, Zachary
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|47.97
|Alexander, Nick
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|8
|48.07
|Novinski, Matt
|FR
|Wisconsin
|B
|01/26/2018
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:42.90
|Whitacre, Robert
|SR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/27/2018
|2
|1:43.70
|Poti, Zachary
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|1:43.80
|Alexander, Nick
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|4
|1:44.01
|Bergman, Fabian
|SR
|La Salle
|B
|01/27/2018
|5
|1:44.99
|Harty, Ryan
|SO
|Texas
|B
|01/26/2018
|6
|1:45.01
|Kim, Anthony
|SO
|Texas A&M
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|1:45.23
|Bonetti, Brock
|SR
|Texas A&M
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|1:45.23
|Albiero, Nicolas
|FR
|Louisville
|B
|01/26/2018
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|53.20
|Finnerty, Ian
|JR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|53.21
|Osvath, Artur
|JR
|Missouri St. (M)
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|53.79
|Evdokimov, Alex
|SR
|Cornell
|B
|01/27/2018
|4
|53.96
|O’Brien, Jordan
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|5
|54.17
|Hicks, Caleb
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|54.18
|Khoo, Lionel
|SO
|South Carolina
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|54.23
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|SR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/26/2018
|8
|54.29
|Groters, Jordy
|SR
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:54.65
|Osvath, Artur
|JR
|Missouri St. (M)
|B
|01/27/2018
|2
|1:54.84
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|SR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/27/2018
|3
|1:56.69
|Castillo Luna, Mauro
|SR
|Texas A&M
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|1:57.37
|Amaltdinov, Marat
|SR
|Purdue
|B
|01/27/2018
|5
|1:57.90
|O’Brien, Jordan
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|1:57.92
|McHugh, Conner
|SR
|Minnesota
|B
|01/27/2018
|7
|1:58.18
|Evdokimov, Alex
|SR
|Cornell
|B
|01/27/2018
|8
|1:58.21
|Walker, Benjamin
|SO
|Texas A&M
|B
|01/26/2018
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|46.86
|Lanza, Vini
|JR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|47.18
|Slaton, Micah
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|3
|47.20
|Stewart, Coleman
|SO
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|47.31
|Held, Ryan
|SR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|47.37
|Schooling, Joseph
|SR
|Texas
|B
|01/26/2018
|6
|47.52
|Lense, Noah
|SO
|Ohio St
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|47.71
|Tibazi, Yoessef
|SR
|UCSB
|B
|01/27/2018
|7
|47.71
|Porter, Andrew
|SR
|Arizona St
|B
|01/26/2018
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:44.48
|Schooling, Joseph
|SR
|Texas
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|1:45.14
|Lanza, Vini
|JR
|Indiana
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|1:45.29
|Bretscher, James
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|1:45.46
|Smutny, Luke
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|B
|01/27/2018
|5
|1:45.95
|Lima, Giovanny
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|6
|1:46.22
|Wright, Justin
|SR
|Arizona
|B
|01/27/2018
|7
|1:46.68
|Albiero, Nicolas
|FR
|Louisville
|B
|01/26/2018
|8
|1:46.81
|Martinez, Jose
|JR
|Texas A&M
|B
|01/26/2018
|200 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:45.40
|Vazaios, Andreas
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|1:46.70
|Alexander, Nick
|SO
|Missouri
|B
|01/26/2018
|3
|1:46.81
|Walton, Alex
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/26/2018
|4
|1:47.66
|Harty, Ryan
|SO
|Texas
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|1:48.45
|Juliusson, Erik
|JR
|Purdue
|B
|01/26/2018
|6
|1:48.64
|Ashley, Anthony
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|1:48.76
|Ress, Justin
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/26/2018
|8
|1:48.90
|Whitacre, Robert
|SR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/26/2018
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|3:48.31
|Sos, Daniel
|FR
|Louisville
|B
|01/26/2018
|2
|3:51.43
|Peribonio, Tom
|SR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/27/2018
|3
|3:54.07
|Ashley, Anthony
|JR
|Missouri
|B
|01/27/2018
|4
|3:54.08
|Hogsed, Nick
|JR
|Ohio St
|B
|01/26/2018
|5
|3:54.11
|Jones, Isaac
|SR
|Kentucky
|B
|01/26/2018
|6
|3:54.20
|Gurevich, Etay
|SO
|Louisville
|B
|01/26/2018
|7
|3:55.07
|Noens, Adam
|SR
|Purdue
|NS
|01/27/2018
|8
|3:55.08
|Yeadon, Zach
|FR
|Notre Dame
|NS
|01/26/2018
2 Comments on "Top 8 NCAA D1 Men’s Times From Last Week (Jan. 22-28)"
Nope. 1/26 UF vs. Tennessee would be all over this list including nation-leading entries by Dressel (200 IM/50 free) and Khader Baqlah (500 free).
Didn’t Dressel have a 1:44 200 IM this week, and a low 53 100 breast? Meet against Tennessee on the 26th.