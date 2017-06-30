Top 5 Biggest Time Drops From Seed On Day 4 Of U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Once again, a big thanks to Barry Revzin for compiling all this data on the fly and coming up with another batch of cool visualizations on today’s swims!
The 100-meter races were host to tonight’s biggest time drops, with all five of our biggest drops coming from the 100 back and 100 breast. Isabel Ivey had the day’s biggest drop, moving from 1:03 to 1:01 in the 100 back.
Meanwhile Bethany Galat continues to come up big in the spotlight. One of the best-dropping swimmers from Olympic Trials a year ago, Galat had the biggest drop among top-16 seeds by a longshot tonight, dropping almost two seconds in her 100 breast.
Note: These times compare seed times (not necessarily best times) to times put up today. They also only take into account swimmers seeded with long course times, as converting short course times to long course is notoriously hit-or-miss and throws off the results.
TOP 5 TIME DROPS FROM DAY 4
Overall:
- 3.3% – Isabel Ivey (W 100 Back) 1:03.45 to 1:01.36
- 2.8% – Josh Bottelberghe (M 100 Breast) 1:04.24 to 1:02.42
- 2.5% – Bethany Galat (W 100 Breast) 1:08.42 to 1:06.72
- 2.5% – Carson Foster (M 100 Back) 57.56 to 56.10
- 2.4% – Chandler Bray (M 100 Breast) 1:03.35 to 1:01.83
Among Top 16 Seeds:
- 2.5% – Bethany Galat (W 100 Breast) 1:08.42 to 1:06.72
- 1.6% – Elise Haan (W 100 Back) 1:01.02 to 1:00.02
- 1.5% – Daniel Carr (M 100 Back) 55.63 to 54.86
- 1.4% – Trey Freeman (M 400 Free) 3:54.12 to 3:50.91
- 1.3% – Caroline Baldwin (W 100 Back) 1:01.15 to 1:00.34
VISUALS
An (yet again) impressed by the way Texas A&M and U of Louisville women swimmers are performing. These coaches and their programs (continue to) distinguish themselves by taking good swimmers and developing them into great big meet performers.