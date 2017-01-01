The Top 20 Most-Commented SwimSwam Stories of 2016

SwimSwam published well over 11,000 stories in the year 2016. Some skated by without comment from readers, but some spurred a firestorm of discussion. Our top-commented story of the year even crossed 1,000 comments.

Here’s our list of the most-commented posts on SwimSwam.com for the year 2016. Comments are especially centered on recaps of the world’s biggest meets. 13 are live recaps from the Rio Olympics, and another 6 are live recaps from the U.S. Olympic Trials. The only other meet to crack the top 20 was the men’s NCAA Championships, where the final day amassed enough comments to make our list.

Check out our full list below:

Rank Comments Story
1 1024 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Six Finals Live Recap (1024)
2 867 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Two Finals Live Recap (867)
3 789 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Three Finals Live Recap (789)
4 762 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Four Finals Live Recap (762)
5 742 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Five Finals Live Recap (742)
6 673 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Eight Finals Live Recap (673)
7 554 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Two Prelims Live Recap (554)
8 547 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Seven Finals Live Recap (547)
9 533 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Four Prelims Live Recap (533)
10 532 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day One Finals Live Recap (532)
11 524 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Three Finals Live Recap (524)
12 512 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Six Finals Live Recap (512)
13 502 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Five Finals Live Recap (502)
14 501 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Two Finals Live Recap (501)
15 475 2016 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap (475)
16 454 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day One Prelims Live Recap (454)
17 434 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Seven Finals Live Recap (434)
18 434 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Four Finals Live Recap (434)
19 383 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Five Prelims Live Recap (383)
20 377 2016 Rio Olympic Games: Day Three Prelims Live Recap (377)

 

