The Top 20 Most-Read SwimSwam Stories of 2016

The year 2016 was dominated by the Rio Olympic Games and a host of stories surrounding them – qualifying meets, doping suspensions and athlete scandals in Rio. We’ve counted down the 16 most important overarching stories of the year, but what individual single-post stories gained the most traction in readership?

Below, we’ve compiled the top 20 most-read stories of the year. The list is split into two categories. The first are the top 10 news stories of the year in total traffic. The second list is the top 10 stories overall, including opinion, lifestyle and humor pieces.

Top 10 News Stories of 2016

Top 10 Overall Stories of 2016