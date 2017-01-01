The Top 20 Most-Read SwimSwam Stories of 2016

  Jared Anderson | January 01st, 2017

The year 2016 was dominated by the Rio Olympic Games and a host of stories surrounding them – qualifying meets, doping suspensions and athlete scandals in Rio. We’ve counted down the 16 most important overarching stories of the year, but what individual single-post stories gained the most traction in readership?

Below, we’ve compiled the top 20 most-read stories of the year. The list is split into two categories. The first are the top 10 news stories of the year in total traffic. The second list is the top 10 stories overall, including opinion, lifestyle and humor pieces.

Top 10 News Stories of 2016

Rank Story
1 NBC Releases U.S. Olympic Trials TV Broadcast Schedule
2 2016 US Olympic Trials: Day Two Prelims Live Recap
3 18-Year Old Swimmer Andrew Picard Banned for Life by USA Swimming
4 Phelps Talks About Life With Baby Boomer, Meaning Of Son’s Name
5 Former All-American Swimmer Robby Hayes to Appear on The Bachelorette
6 2016 US Olympic Trials: Day One Prelims Live Recap
7 Nick Thomas Dies While Attempting English Channel Crossing
8 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Four Finals Live Recap
9 Santo Condorelli Flips Off His Dad Before Every Race
10 2016 U.S Olympic Trials: Day Three Finals Live Recap

Top 10 Overall Stories of 2016

Rank Story
1 You Won’t Be The Same After Watching Phelps’ New Under Armour Ad
2 Michael Phelps Cries seeing Under Armour Video for the First Time
3 Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Will Have Quadruplets
4 Was There a Problem with the Rio Pool?
5 2016 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Complete Roster
6 Why Michael Phelps’ Silver Is The Perfect Way To End His Last Individual Race Ever
7 NBC Releases U.S. Olympic Trials TV Broadcast Schedule
8 The Top 9 Swimming Pool Games: #3 Sharks and Minnows
9 USA Olympic Swim Team 2016 – Carpool Karaoke
10 2016 US Olympic Trials: Day Two Prelims Live Recap

