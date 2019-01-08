Tokyo 2020 Swimming and Para Swimming Test Events Announced

With 2020 rapidly approaching (it’s next year!), organizers and Games officials have rolled out a full schedule of test events in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

April of 2020 will hold the official test events for swimming and para-swimming. Swimming’s test event will run April 14-15, with the para-swimming test event running on April 16th. Both events are to be held in the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

The point of test events is to benefit athletes as well as spectators and the host city itself. Events, meets, games, and other contests for various Olympic and Paralympic sports will be held across Tokyo in the months leading up to next summer. The hopes are tri-fold; athletes can get a chance to compete in what will eventually be official Olympic and Paralympic venus, spectators can get a first look at some potential competitors for the Games, and organizers and officials can have some practice runs with the plethora of events and fanfare that a Games is comprised of.

Two test events have already happened in Tokyo. In September, the Sailing World Cup Series had a stop in Enoshima, while the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre held the Japan Swimming Championships in October. There won’t be anything again until several months from now when there will be a Modern Pentathlon competition which will come in June to the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Click here for a full list of test events prior to the commencement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.