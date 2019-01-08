SCS Wins 10th-Straight Pacific Coast All-Star Meet as Dalmacio Shines

2019 PACIFIC COAST ALL-STAR MEET

January 5-6, 2019

Commerce, CA

Results

The 2019 Pacific Coast All-Star Meet pitted some of the strongest age group swimmers on the entire west coast for a showdown in Commerce, California, in the greater Los Angeles area. Top swimmers from 11-12 and 13-14 age-groups from Southern California Swimming, Pacific Swimming, Pacific Northwest Swimming, and Oregon Swimming all converged over the weekend.

The boys and girls from Southern California Swimming (SCS) were dominant, putting forth an effort that garnered them the 10th-straight Pacific Coast All-Star title after winning on the boys’ and girls’ sides.

11-12 GIRLS

The 11-12 girls might have been the most impressive category in the whole meet.

SCS’s Teagan O’Dell was absolutely stellar. The 12-year-old won the 50 back (27.15), 50 breast (meet record 30.39), 100 breast (1:06.38), 100 IM (58.27), and 200 IM (meet record 2:06.41). She was very close to Ella Eastin meet records in the 50 back and 100 IM and Heidi Poppe‘s 100 breast meet record. O’Dell was on all four of SCS’s relays, three of which won, and two of which set new meet records.

Also excelling for SCS was Katie Grimes, who was set a new meet record in the 500 free (5:03.74), touched 2nd in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM, and swam on both of SCS’s free relays.

Camden Doane of Pacific Swimming (PC) set a new meet record in the 100 back, going 56.95, then followed up with wins in the 50 fly (25.87) and 100 fly (58.66). PC had another star in Lily Struempf to keep SCS from completely dominating. Struempf won the 50 free (24.82), 100 free (53.22), and 200 free (meet record 1:54.05), while she finished 2nd in the 500 free and 50 fly and 3rd in the 50 back. Struempf also split a 52.44 to anchor PC’s 400 free relay, holding off O’Dell’s charging 52.17 as PC won the relay and broke the meet record.

13-14 GIRLS

There weren’t quite so many records going down in the 13-14 category, but there was one, and SCS got their hands on it. Teia Salvino, just 13, raced to a close win in the 50 free. She was 23.58, just ahead of teammate Lindsay Ervin (23.64), as Salvino cracked the meet record. Ervin wound up on top in the 100, 52.04 to 53.02.

13-year-old Arabella Sims was key for SCS, as was 14-year-old Maggie McGuire. Sims took on a tough event schedule, winning the 500 free (5:02.15) and the 200 IM (2:05.02) and placing 2nd in the 400 IM and 3rd in the 200 fly. McGuire, meanwhile, swept the backstrokes, going 57.47 in the 100 and 2:02.11 in the 200. McGuire also led off both of SCS’s A medley relays, helping their 200 medley to the win.

For Pacific, Audrey J-Cheng swam to the win in the 100 breast (1:05.07) and 400 IM (4:26.28), edging out Sims by a few tenths in the 400 IM. J-Cheng was also 2nd in the 200 breast, 3rd in the 200 IM, and 4th in the 200 fly. Angela Quan also got on the board for Pacific, winning the 100 fly (55.25) in a time that was just .09 off of Cal great Noemie Thomas‘s meet record.

11-12 BOYS

SCS’s Nathan Wu and Pacific Northwest’s (PN) Nathan Xu combined for a good amount of wins for the 11-12 boys.

Wu, 12, won a tight race in the 50 breast with a 30.32, then came back and took the 100 breast, too, at 1:05.74. He then tied PC’s William Walz at 59.53 in the 100 IM and finished out with a win in the 200 IM (2:08.68).

Xu, also 12, took the 50 fly with a time of 25.37. While that was his only win individually, the PN swimmer was back for his team’s 200 medley relay, where he split a 25.32 as they won the meet title. The star for PN was David Idio, who took the 50 free (23.47), 50 back (25.79), and 100 back (55.48).

While Idio won the 50 free, SCS swimmers took every other free event. Ramon Jiang was 51.65 in the 100 free, while Michael Kanemitsu was 1:52.92 and Ty Schneider clocked a 5:00.89 to win the 500.

13-14 BOYS

Zinn, who won the 2018 Swammy for the 13-14 boys, climbed up the 13-14 historical rankings with several big swims at Winter Jr Champs – West last month. This past weekend, Zinn won the 100 breast (1:00.23), 200 fly (1:51.88), 200 IM (1:53.64) and 400 IM (4:04.94), setting new meet records in the 200 fly and 200 IM. He also anchored SCS’s 400 free relay and swam breast on their 200 medley, both of which set new meet records.

Dalmacio, one of the best backstrokers in age group history and the fastest in 11-12 history in the 50y and 100y back, won a slew of events. He was 21.22 in the 50 free, 46.54 in the 100 free (meet record), 1:42.69 in the 200 free, 49.95 in the 100 back (meet record), 1:50.01 in the 200 back (meet record), and 51.11 in the 100 fly.

Of course, Dalmacio swam on all of SCS’s relays, going 46.35 leading off their 400 free relay and a field-best-by-far 23.25 leading off their 200 medley relay.

Justin Schneider was another big performer for SCS. The 14-year-old clocked a 4:40.47 to win the 500 free, then finished 2nd behind Dalmacio in all of the other freestyle events, going 22.10 in the 50, 47.44 in the 100, and 1:44.80 in the 200. He also split a 21.67 anchoring SCS’s 200 free relay, and, most notably, unleashed a 20.93 anchor leg on their 200 medley relay, which also won.

SCORES

GIRLS

Southern California Swimming 548 Pacific Swimming 473 Oregon Swimming 303 Pacific Northwest Swimming 248

BOYS