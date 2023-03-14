Todd DeSorbo Sheds Light on UVA Process on Eve of NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Women: March 15-18, 2023
- Men: March 22-25, 2023
- SCY (25 yards)
We sat down with Todd DeSorbo, the head coach of the 2x defending NCAA Champion Virginia women. DeSorbo takes is through the UVA process for the ACC championships as well as their mindset heading into NCAAs. DeSorbo says winning a championship isn’t something he puts a huge emphasis on in practice, but rather focuses on outperforming where the team was last year. When asked what event he’s most looking forward to, DeSorbo gives a… diplomatic answer.