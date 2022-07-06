Todd DeSorbo Sheds Light on USA’s Decision-Making for 2022 Worlds Relays

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Todd DeSorbo , the head women’s coach for the 2022 World Championships team. DeSorbo takes us through the 3 weeks that began in Croatia with USA’s “training” (taper) camp and ended with USA winning the most medals of any country ever at a single world championships. DeSorbo breaks down specifics on how he keeps his energy up through long 8-day meets, his role as a head coach, and relay selection for Team USA.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.