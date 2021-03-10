TIDE’s Samantha Tadder Logs PRs in 1650/500 Free, 200 Breast at VA Champs

VIRGINIA LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

March 4-7, 2020

Richmond, VA

Last weekend at the Virginia LSC Senior Championships, Stanford commit Samantha Tadder of TIDE Swimming won the 1650 free, 500 free, 400 IM and 200 breast.

In the mile, Tadder clocked a 16:10.53, shaving more than two seconds off of her old best. That was one of three lifetime bests for her, as she went 4:42.64 in the 500 free (new best by 1.5 seconds) and 2:10.12 in the 200 breast (best by .7 seconds). In the 400 IM, Tadder was within tenths of her lifetime best, posting a winning time of 4:07.36 to finish ahead of NOVA of Virginia’s Grace Sheble (4:10.68), an NC State commit.

Sheble’s teammate Josephine Fuller logged a lifetime best in the 200 back, winning it in 1:54.55 over teammate Zoe Dixon. Fuller, a Tennessee commit, took out her old best of 1:56.08, while she also added a 2:13.90 in the 200 breast to finish runner-up. Dixon, meanwhile, picked up a win in the 200 IM (1:59.17). Dixon is a Florida commit.

In the 100 free, three girls went under 50 seconds, led by TIDE Swimming’s Kayla Wilson (49.30) in a new best by about a tenth. Her teammate Emily Claesson, a Virginia Tech commit, was 49.42 for second, while 15-year-old Morgan Thomas of the Virginia Gators took third (49.86). Claesson took a half-second off of her 100 free PR, while Thomas, who has recently turned 15, broke 50 seconds for the first time ever.

Claesson followed up with a win in the 50 free, going 22.79 for her first sub-23 performance, while she went a best by over a second in the 100 fly (54.22) and broke five minutes for the first time in the 500 free (4:57.53).

Coast Guard Blue Dolphins’ Aidan Crisci and NOVA of Virginia’s Aidan Duffy both racked up multiple wins. Crisci, a UNC commit, took the 1650 free (15:36.10) and the 400 IM (3:53.21), slicing three seconds off of his PR in the 400 IM. Duffy, meanwhile, broke 1:50 for the first time in the 200 IM (1:49.72) and edged his best in the 200 breast (1:59.36).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS