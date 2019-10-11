Three Top 10 Rematches on Tap for Water Polo Week 6

Forty-nine matches, including 12 contests between ranked teams, make up the Week 6 slate.

The week has already seen its first upset as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps downed #18 Pomona-Pitzer 9-8 on Thursday. The Stags outscored the Sagehens 3-2 in the second half to secure the upset. Ethan Lewis put in four goals, while Christian Thornton notched a hat trick for CMS. Riley Mangan scored twice for Pomona-Pitzer. The Sagehens rallied from down 8-6 with goals by Joseph Schafer and Mangan to tie the score at 8 in the final quarter, before Lewis scored the game winner for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps with 1:49 to play.

In the first match featuring two ranked teams, #1 Stanford notched an 11-4 win over RV Santa Clara on the road. Dylan Woodhead notched four goals to pace the Cardinal, which ended the Broncos’ four-game win streak.

Next up, the Cardinal, which have won their last seven contests, wrap up their four-match road swing at #8 Long Beach State on Saturday and #13 UC Irvine on Sunday.

The Stanford/Long Beach State meeting is one of four Top 10 matches ahead on Week 6.

#5 UC Santa Barbara heads to #2 UCLA on Friday looking to snap its three-game losing skid, which included a 9-8 loss to the Bruins on Sept. 28. Ashworth Molthen scored a hat trick for UCLA, while UCSB got two from Sam Nangle.

#7 Pepperdine faces #6 Cal on Saturday in another Top 10 rematch. The Waves bring a three-game win streak to Berkeley, while the Bears are coming off a 10-8 overtime win over San Jose State. Cal bested the Waves 9-8 on Sept. 28 with help from two goals each by Jordan Hoover and Jack Deely. Balasz Kosa chipped in two goals amongst seven Pepperdine scorers.

#4 USC (9-2), which avenged its earlier season loss to UC Santa Barbara last week, takes aim at rectifying its other defeat, facing #3 Pacific in Malibu on Saturday. The Tigers won the Sept. 28 meeting 16-15 behind five goals by Jeremie Cole and four baggers by Engin Ege Colak and Luke Pavillard. Hannes Daube netted five scores for USC, while Sam Slobodien and Jake Ehrhardt turned in hat tricks.

College Water Polo Week 6 Slate