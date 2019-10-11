Three Top 10 Rematches on Tap for Water Polo Week 6

Forty-nine matches, including 12 contests between ranked teams, make up the Week 6 slate.
The week has already seen its first upset as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps downed #18 Pomona-Pitzer 9-8 on Thursday. The Stags outscored the Sagehens 3-2 in the second half to secure the upset. Ethan Lewis put in four goals, while Christian Thornton notched a hat trick for CMS. Riley Mangan scored twice for Pomona-Pitzer. The Sagehens rallied from down 8-6 with goals by Joseph Schafer and Mangan to tie the score at 8 in the final quarter, before Lewis scored the game winner for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps with 1:49 to play.
In the first match featuring two ranked teams, #1 Stanford notched an 11-4 win over RV Santa Clara on the road. Dylan Woodhead notched four goals to pace the Cardinal, which ended the Broncos’ four-game win streak.
Next up, the Cardinal, which have won their last seven contests, wrap up their four-match road swing at #8 Long Beach State on Saturday and #13 UC Irvine on Sunday.
The Stanford/Long Beach State meeting is one of four Top 10 matches ahead on Week 6.
#5 UC Santa Barbara heads to #2 UCLA on Friday looking to snap its three-game losing skid, which included a 9-8 loss to the Bruins on Sept. 28. Ashworth Molthen scored a hat trick for UCLA, while UCSB got two from Sam Nangle.
#7 Pepperdine faces #6 Cal on Saturday in another Top 10 rematch. The Waves bring a three-game win streak to Berkeley, while the Bears are coming off a 10-8 overtime win over San Jose State. Cal bested the Waves 9-8 on Sept. 28 with help from two goals each by Jordan Hoover and Jack Deely. Balasz Kosa chipped in two goals amongst seven Pepperdine scorers.
#4 USC (9-2), which avenged its earlier season loss to UC Santa Barbara last week, takes aim at rectifying its other defeat, facing #3 Pacific in Malibu on Saturday. The Tigers won the Sept. 28 meeting 16-15 behind five goals by Jeremie Cole and four baggers by Engin Ege Colak and Luke Pavillard. Hannes Daube netted five scores for USC, while Sam Slobodien and Jake Ehrhardt turned in hat tricks.
College Water Polo Week 6 Slate
|Oct. 9
|#1 Stanford at RV Santa Clara
|7 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Cal Tech at Occidental
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Chapman at RV Whittier
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at #18 Pomona-Pitzer
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|La Verne at Redlands
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Oct. 10
|Austin College at Cal Lutheran
|3 p.m.
|Ottawa (Arizona) at Cal Lutheran
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|La Salle at #14 George Washington
|6 p.m.
|RV Navy at Johns Hopkins
|7 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Austin College at Occidental
|9 p.m.
|#5 UC Santa Barbara at #2 UCLA
|10 p.m.
|Live Stats
|Lancer Joust (Riverside, California)
|Ottawa (Arizona) at #20 Cal Baptist
|3 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Fresno Pacific at #20 Cal Baptist
|9 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Oct. 12
|#19 Princeton at Iona
|10 a.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#10 Harvard vs. RV Brown
|11 a.m.
|ESPN+
|#15 Bucknell at Johns Hopkins
|Noon
|Watch
|Live Stats
|La Salle at RV Navy
|Noon
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at Occidental
|2 p.m.
|Redlands at Cal Tech
|2 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Chapman at Cal Lutheran
|2 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#18 Pomona-Pitzer at La Verne
|2 p.m.
|Watch
|#12 UC Davis at Air Force
|2 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Concordia (Irvine) at RV Santa Clara
|3 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#1 Stanford at #8 Long Beach State
|3 p.m.
|#7 Pepperdine at #6 Cal
|3 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#9 UC San Diego at #11 Loyola Marymount
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#19 Princeton at #16 St. Francis Brookyln
|4 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|MIT vs. RV Brown
|5 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Live Stats
|Washington & Jefferson at Cal Lutheran
|5 p.m.
|#4 USC at #3 Pacific
|5:30 p.m.
|Live Stats
|La Salle at Johns Hopkins
|6 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#15 Bucknell at RV Navy
|6 p.m.
|#18 Pomona-Pitzer at Redlands
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Monmouth College Round Robin (Monmouth, Ill.)
|Mercyhurst at Monmouth
|11 a.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|McKendree vs. Gannon
|12:30 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Mercyhurst vs. Gannon
|4:30 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Monmouth vs. McKendree
|7 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Lancer Joust (Riverside, California)
|Ottawa vs. Fresno Pacific
|11:30 a.m.
|Live Stats
|Austin College at #20 Cal Baptist
|1 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Ottawa (Arizona) at #20 Cal Baptist
|2:30 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Austin College vs. Fresno Pacific
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|Oct. 13
|#15 Bucknell at #14 George Washington
|11 a.m.
|#10 Harvard at MIT
|Noon
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Austin College at LaVerne
|1 p.m.
|Watch
|#7 Pepperdine at RV San Jose State
|3 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#1 Stanford at #13 UC Irvine
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|Washington & Jefferson at La Verne
|4 p.m.
|Watch
|Monmouth College Round Robin (Monmouth, Ill.)
|McKendree at Mercyhurst
|9 a.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Gannon at Monmouth
|10:30 a.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Oct. 14
|Washington & Jefferson at Cal Tech
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
