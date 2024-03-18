Three Swimmers Earn Olympic Berths On Day 2 Of Japanese Trials

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

After a somber night one where no swimmer earned an Olympic qualification time, the Japanese Olympic Trials saw a turnaround this evening in Tokyo.

A trio of athletes made the grade, including Tomoyuki Matsushita in the men’s 400m IM, along with Mizuki Hirai and Rikako Ikee in the women’s 100m fly.

The surprises were that Tomoru Honda missed the men’s 400m IM final while Daiya Seto missed the qualification time when finishing with the silver behind Matsushita.

Also disappointing was the fact that, despite the top 4 finishers in the men’s 100m breast all clocking sub-minute results, none reached the selection standard.

Among the races tomorrow night, we’ll see national record holder Katsuhiro Matsumoto vie for an Olympic spot in the men’s 200m free while 3-time Olympian Ryosuke Irie will try to make it 4 consecutive Games appearances in the men’s 100m backstroke.

Japanese Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 2 of Trials