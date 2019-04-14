Thomas Fraser-Holmes Clocks Fastest 400 IM Since 2016

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

The women’s 50m freestyle on the penultimate in Stockholm saw Sarah Sjostrom produce a stellar 23.91, while teammate Michelle Coleman crunched a new 24.79 personal best of her own. You can read more about that speedy race in a separate post here.

German athlete Phillip Heintz wowed the Stockholm crowd this morning with a monster personal best 400m IM time of 4:14.27 to lay waste to the prelims field and land lane 4 for tonight’s final. Entering this meet, Heintz’s previous career-fastest was 4:16.91, so the 28-year-old lowered that clocking by over 2 seconds. That sub-4:17 effort was clocked at this same meet 2 years ago.

Heintz opted out of tonight’s final, which left Australia’s lone Nordic Tour swimmer, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, a clean pool in which the Olympic finalist could work.

Lurking as the 5th seed out of the heats with a laid back mark of 4:24.04, TFH turned it on tonight to crank out a winning effort of 4:14.32. That’s the 27-year-old’s fastest time since Rio and another monumental step in his return to the pool.

Last year Fraser-Holmes had complete his 12-month ban for having missed 3 random drug tests over a 12-month period. Officially cut-off from the Dolphins national team both financially and training-wise, Fraser-Holmes began training again alone in December 2017 after having taken 6 months off.

He redeemed himself with a silver medal in the SCM version of this 400m IM at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in in Hangzhou.

TFH now ranks 8th in the world with his swim tonight, whiel Heintz’s performance checks the German in as the 7th fastest.

Of note, Slovakia’s Richard Nagy hit a World Championships qualifying time, producing a silver medal effort of 4:15.97 behind the Australian tonight.

21-year-old Olympian Leonie Beck of Germany cranked out a winning time of 4:07.06 in the women’s 400m freestyle. The 2018 European Championships open water medalist slashed over a second off of her PB, laying waste to her previous career-fastest of 4:08.87 from 2015.

Beck’s outing dips under the World Championships qualifying mark, as does runner-up Reva Foos‘ 4:08.22 and Sarah Kohler‘s 4:08.07. Kohler has already been much faster with the 4:05.74 from last week’s Halle Swim Fest that ranks her 8th in the world.

Olympic silver medalist in the men’s 100m free event, Pieter Timmers of Belgium, mustered a time of 49.05 to take the gold here in Stockholm, in an overall underwhelming final.

Germany’s Christoph Fildebrandt punched 49.15 for silver, while teammate Josha Salchow produced 49.30 to tie Mathias Zander Rysgaard for bronze.

Belgian swimmer Louis Croenen came away with a meet record in the men’s 200 fly, taking the gold in a mark of 1:56.58. That indeed clears the FINA A cut of 1:56.71 need for the World Championships. He holds the Belgian National Record in 1:55.39 from way back in 2015.

Wining by about 5 seconds in the women’s 200m IM event, Hungarian Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu threw down a meet record of her own. The Iron Lady registered a winning mark of 2:09.76 to sweep the IM events here in Stockholm.

Additional Winners:

