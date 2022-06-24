The United States Is On The Brink Of World Championships Medal History

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States is on the brink of World Championships history, as the nation needs just one more medal in order to equal the all-time record for most medals won in swimming at a single edition of the World Championships

The record is currently held by the U.S. itself, with 38 having been hauled away by the stars n’ stripes in 2017.

Contributing to the total tonight was dominant Katie Ledecky who took the women’s 800m freestyle in a mark of 8:08.04. That checked in as the 5th fastest performance in history, with the Olympian owning the 27 fastest times ever recorded in the event.

Ledecky’s victory tonight also cemented her status as having won the 400m/800m/1500m freestyle triple a remarkable four times across her World Championships appearances.

Also landing on the podium this evening in Budapest was Michael Andrew who snagged silver behind British winner Ben Proud in the men’s 50m free event.

Behind gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia, American teammates Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White paired up for silver and bronze in the women’s 200m back as well.

Wrapping up the night, Australia was the team to take down the mixed 4x100m free relay with a monster effort of 3:19.38. But the United States chalked up another piece of hardware with bronze behind runners-up Canada.

Erika Brown, Torri Huske, Lilly King, Justin Ress, Hunter Armstrong, Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant are all expected to contest individual events tomorrow for the United States, and any more than one winner will establish the new hardware haul record.