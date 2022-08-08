The Pros and Cons of European Championships 4/2 Per Country Qualification Rule

2022 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 11th – August 17th (pool swimming)

Parco Del Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Most major international meets are not wholly a test of who is ‘the best’ in any given week of competition. In many cases, they are a test of who is ‘the best’ in any given week of competition among those who were the best during their countries’ unique selection process.

The European Championships, however, have a relatively-unique entry system that provides a balance between limiting a single country’s ability to monopolize spots in finals, and allowing countries the flexibility to not whittle-off a potential medalist during the selection process.

At European Championship meets, a country can enter up to four individual swimmers into each event. Only two of those four, however, can progress out of the prelims (be that to semi-finals or finals, depending on the event).

This system is more plausible for a European meet than most thanks in part to the relatively-affordable costs of intercontinental travel in Europe. Countries can justify the cost of bringing extra athletes, even knowing some of them won’t advance out of preliminary rounds.

Some will choose to focus on the negative of this selection policy – in theory, the 3rd-fastest swimmer in prelims could be knocked out already. We’ve seen that happen many times, including, for example, in the men’s 200 fly in 2018, where Hungary went 1-2-3-5 in prelims. This means that someone who proved in prelims that they were the 3rd or 4th or 5th best performer in the building that day won’t get a chance to push through for a medal.

But instead I’ll focus on the positive outcome. All four of those Hungarian men (Kristof Milak, Tamas Kenderesi, Bence Biczo, and Laszlo Cseh) had their opportunity to show that they were one of their country’s top two swimmers on August 4, 2018, rather than having to fight to do so during the country’s selection process.

In 2022, the host country of Italy has taken significant advantage of this selection policy, entering four swimmers in almost every individual event (with the women’s distance races being a notable exception).

They are one of a number of countries that will likely have to deal with leaving medal contenders in the preliminary rounds. Here are a few of the most notable examples:

