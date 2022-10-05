The Hungry Swimmer: Six-Ingredient Pumpkin Cookies

Happy fall everyone!

Fall is my favorite season for multiple reasons. The cooler weather, football, the colors… the feeling of the holidays being right around the corner. But ultimately, we all know what fall means… It’s pumpkin season.

I can’t be the only one who sometimes finds myself down the rabbit hole of scrolling through TikTok (to be more specific, foodtok) and drooling over all these pumpkin recipes. Pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin muffins, soups, etc. Where to even begin?

This week I couldn’t resist the urge to incorporate pumpkin into my recipe. That being said, lately, I have been craving cookies. So, I decided to combine the two and share my pumpkin cookie recipe with you guys! If you’re new or a beginner to baking, this recipe would be a great start for you.

This recipe is for people who have a spur-of-the-moment sugar craving and you don’t have too much to work with. This or the time to make something. All you need is six ingredients!

These are not only simple and delicious, but nutritious! Pumpkins come with numerous health benefits. Pumpkins are rich in vitamin A which supports your eyesight and can strengthen your immune system. They are packed with vitamin C; a single serving of pumpkin is roughly 20% of the daily recommended allowance of vitamin C (Cleveland Clinic, 2022). It has high potassium, which is vital for heart health.

In this recipe, I threw everything in a bowl and mixed until evenly distributed. I rolled the batter in my hands to shape cookies to my desire! You could also use a cookie scooper if you want to be less messy. If it is having trouble sticking together, I would advise adding more maple syrup. As for the texture, if you want your cookie to be more smooth, I would try blending the oats in a blender before adding all other ingredients. You could even try a cream cheese frosting to jazz it up a bit!

Not only does this have to be dessert, but these could make a great pre-practice snack!

Ingredients:

2 cups old fashioned oats

1 can (15 ounce) pumpkin puree

½ cup maple syrup (honey, agave, date syrup work well too!)

¼ cup chocolate chips (Any kind! I used dark chocolate. But white chocolate…)

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp pumpkin spice

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think!