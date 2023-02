Mission Viejo To Host USA Diving Junior Nationals For First Time In Over A Decade

Courtesy: USA Diving

Mission Viejo, California – USA Diving and its committees, in conjunction with the Mission Viejo Nadadores have finalized the dates and competitive schedule for the 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships. Competition dates are July 23 – August 1, with July 22 serving as a warmup day for all competitors.

“The Nadadores’ welcome mat is out, and we are excited to bring the country’s best divers to Southern California this summer. It’s been over a decade since the Junior Nationals have been hosted by a team in a western state. We look forward to having the country’s divers and families join us for a great event,” said Executive Director, Michele Mitchell.

Opening ceremonies will take place on Saturday, July 22 at the Marguerite Aquatic Complex (27474 Casta Del Sol, Mission Viejo, CA 92692). The event schedule is attached.

“The Mission Viejo Nadadores are thrilled to be hosting the nation’s best Junior divers from across the country. Our facilities, community and environment are rivaled by no other location in the country. Meet planning is in full swing to provide our athletes, families, and the Mission Viejo community a positive experience to remember,” said Nadadores Elite/High Performance Director, John Appleman.