Sergiy Fesenko on War in Ukraine, Growing Up with an Olympic Champion as a Father

SwimSwam sat down with Sergiy Fesenko, an NCAA All-American for Indiana and World University Games medalist. Fesenko discusses a myriad of topics, from training under Ray Looze in the early 2000s to growing up with an Olympic champion as his father.

Fesenko then turns to the war in Ukraine, expressing that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed to compete until this war is over. Sergiy is doing what he can to aid Ukraine during this war, including convincing the Indiana Military Museum to help donate military supplies to Ukraine and accepting donations via his facebook account.

You can make a donation to Sergiy and Ukraine here.

