World Aquatics Announces 2023 Diving World Cup Calendar

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – The World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 season will feature three events, with the annual series concluding with a Super Final as the competitive lead-in to the World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023.

The World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 event schedule:

The World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 season kicks off in the diving hotbed of Xi’an in central China. The host is no stranger to hosting international events, as China has held seven previous Diving World Cups, 14 editions of the Diving World Series and 13 Diving Grand Prix events, with Xi’an holding a trio of these Grand Prix’s from 2000-2002.

From Xi’an, the 2023 tour continues on to Montreal. Fresh off hosting the 24th FINA World Junior Diving Championships 2022, Montreal also previously held three consecutive Diving World Series events (2018-2020).

The Canadian competition venue is well-known in sporting circles, with the event taking place in the Montreal Olympic Pool, which has been in use since the city hosted the 1976 Olympic Games.

From Montreal, the 2023 tour concludes where last year’s season also ended: in the German capital of Berlin for the World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final.

While the Diving World Cup 2022 marked the first time Berlin held this event, Germany has a long tradition of hosting aquatics events, including 20 consecutive editions of the Diving Grand Prix (2001-2020).

Berlin, meanwhile, has been a regular on the Swimming World Cup circuit, holding 19 events from 2000-2022, making the bustling city and SSE Swimming & Diving Hall the perfect place to close out the 2023 international diving season.

Sports Event Spotlight: World Aquatics’ Diving Events Strategy

With a new diving event competition system approved by the World Aquatics Bureau and in place for 2023 and 2024, the top-tier international diving series follows a new, simpler event format and gets a new name following the organization’s rebranding: the World Aquatics Diving World Cup.

The World Cups will have three stops each year and fits better into the annual diving calendar and the ‘Majors’ – the Olympic Games and the World Aquatics Championships – as well as the national, regional and continental championship events.

Revised Diving Competition Format

Following this past summer’s World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, a collection of coaches, former and current athletes, high-performance sports directors and World Aquatics staff met regularly to determine what, exactly, could be changed to help drive diving progress and development.

The findings call for a more inclusive diving events strategy, one open to athletes from all World Aquatics Member Federations – so long as athletes meet a minimum point standard. The goal is to get more athletes and countries competing in the World Aquatics Diving World Cup, thereby increasing the level of diving performance around the globe.

The competition format that will be used in the World Aquatics Diving World Cup has been reworked to create events shorter in duration, even with a larger pool of competing athletes.

Starting in 2023, the first two events will have a three-day competition program comprised of two days of training, followed by a Preliminary-to-Final model for the individual events and a straight-to-final format for the synchronized and team events.

Previously, individual diving events progressed through three rounds: preliminary, semi-final, final.

Removing the semi-final round makes it easier and less costly for hosts to hold events. The new two-round competition system also lessens the physical wear-and-tear athletes face with the current system – a factor of athlete health and safety that shouldn’t be taken lightly in an impact sport that sees 10m platform divers hit the water at 50 km/h.

With the addition of a top-level diving event this past October in Berlin, Germany, World Aquatics brought these event format changes out on the field of play. The diving community expressed strong support for the competition changes.

“With the World Aquatics Diving Working Group, we took a holistic approach to review our sport for the maximum benefit to athletes, fans and event hosts alike,” said Jane Figueiredo, Great Britain coach and trainer to world champion and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Tom Daley.

“We came into the project with a spirit of innovation and immersed ourselves in the work. I am sure the outcome will be well received by the divers and the greater sports community. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our sport.”

The Super Final | Capstone event to the World Aquatics Diving World Cup season

Results from the first two World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 events will qualify divers for the third and final stop, the Super Final. This event will feature the top 18 athletes in individual events and the top 8 in the synchronised and team events.

Deepening the Diver Prize Purse

For the first two stages, athletes will earn prize money (5’000, 4’000, 3’000 USD) for podium finishes. The World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final will pay prize money from the 1st to 12th places in the individual events and from the 1st to 8th for the synchronized and team events.

The Super Final makes for a deeper athlete prize purse as the previous FINA Diving World Series paid prize money to the top 8 in all individual events and top 6 in the synchronized events.

Count Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist and World Aquatics Athletes’ Committee Member Jack Laugher among those enthused with the upcoming diving event changes.

“I really felt the mojo with the Diving Working Group and where we are setting up the sport for the next years heading into the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka and the Paris 2024 Games,” said Laugher.

“The future of our sport is bright. I’m excited about the upcoming changes we’ll see in diving. From the refinement of the competition format to having a deeper prize pool, we’re making this sport even more attractive for athletes. This gives me, my peers, and future generations more to aim for and achieve in this beautiful sport.”