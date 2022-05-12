The Hungry Swimmer: Simple Homemade Pesto

One of my all-time favorite, quick and easy, go-to dinners after a long day is pesto pasta. I mean, who can resist the perfect balance of fresh basil, buttery roasted pine nuts, and salty Italian parmesan cheese? Well, I have good news for you! It is simple to make on your own using just a few ingredients. Want to switch it up from the classic red marinara sauce? You have come to the right place.

This homemade pesto sauce can be used for various dishes – not just pasta. Have a little fun and try making the Tik Tok viral pesto eggs! Use on top of seafood, as a spread on fresh bread, or as a change-up pizza sauce base. It works great on meat and poultry, so slather your chicken, steak, or pork chops for some added flavor. Dress your salad or incorporate the green goodness into your sandwiches and wraps for a scrumptious lunch. The possibilities are endless!

Pesto enhances flavor, but it also comes with various health benefits that athletes find helpful. The main benefit comes in keeping your heart healthy and strong. This recipe is full of antioxidants, omega-3s, and healthy high-fat ingredients, keeping your stomach happy and satisfied. If you are looking to add a little color to your plate, pesto is the perfect shade of green!

For this recipe, you only need five ingredients: basil, parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, pine nuts, and olive oil. Don’t forget your food processor to make this an even easier treat!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups basil

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2-4 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons roasted pine nuts

½ cup parmesan cheese

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Throw everything into your food processor and pulse (don’t fully blend) until you have the desired consistency you desire. Enjoy!

Taste test until you’re content with the flavor! Keep in mind this is a very basic and simple recipe. If you want to switch it up from traditional pesto, try adding a little lemon juice for acidity. If you don’t have pine nuts on hand, try substituting with walnuts or cashews. If you have a nut allergy, you can take it out all together! You can manipulate this recipe to what your taste buds are craving.

