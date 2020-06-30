The Hungry Swimmer: Greek Yogurt Recipes

As the summer heat rolls on in, I’m sure you are on the lookout for refreshing recipes to cool you down and fuel your body for some fun in the sun. Whether it’s a sweet or savory recipe, Greek yogurt is an underrated and versatile ingredient. Packed with high quality protein and probiotics, this stuff will keep you satiated and support a healthy digestive tract by increasing the amount of good bacteria in your gut. In case you are looking to incorporate more probiotic foods into your daily eating pattern or are looking for some meal inspiration, I’m here to share with you a few ways I enjoy eating Greek yogurt.

Almond Blueberry Protein Toast

Ingredients

Whole grain bread

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Handful of blueberries

Handful of pumpkin seeds

Drizzle of almond butter

Yogurt on bread? Seemingly strange but incredibly delicious! Just as any other thick spread, Greek yogurt’s creamy texture is very satisfying, especially with the contrasting crunch of toast. This recipe is quite simple- toast the bread, smear on a layer of Greek yogurt and add your toppings. Pro tip here will be to wait a few minutes for the toast to cool before spreading the yogurt. This prevents the yogurt from melting and helps maintain a firm base for your berry and nut butter toppings.

Homemade Tropical Parfait

Ingredients

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup flavored Greek yogurt (I used Mango)

½ banana

2 strawberries

Handful of granola

Yogurt parfaits are definitely an “extra” way to eat yogurt. While they are simple to make, the flavor combination possibilities are endless and you can get a little creative. You also don’t need a fancy mason jar to make them- a simple kitchen water glass will do!

Every good parfait requires only a few ingredients- fruit, a crunchy element and of course, yogurt. For this recipe, I decided to mix it up and use half plain yogurt and half flavored- I chose mango! For the fruit, I used sliced banana and strawberries. And for the crunch, I used my favorite granola. Assembling all the ingredients is the best part! There are no rules when it comes to layering your parfait, just make sure to alternate ingredients. I started with a bottom layer of yogurt, then added a sprinkle of granola and fruit. Repeat this yogurt, granol, fruit pattern until you’ve filled up your parfait vessel. Enjoy!

Greek Yogurt Overnight Oats

Ingredients

½ cup oats

1 cup almond milk

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Sprinkle of cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp chia seeds

Handful of berries

Drizzle of almond butter

My favorite way to start the day is with a filling bowl of oatmeal. While a warm and hearty bowl is perfect during the cooler months, cold overnight oats are perfect for summer mornings. Overnight oats are super convenient for hectic mornings and make for a nutritious on the go breakfast.

In a bowl or large mason jar, stir together ½ cup rolled oats, 1 cup of almond milk, ½ cup Greek yogurt, cinnamon, 1 tbsp chia seeds and vanilla. Let the mixture soak in the fridge overnight. Before eating, pour the contents of the jar into a bowl and add the toppings. I used raspberries, blueberries and creamy almond butter. Enjoy!

Check out my page for more recipe inspiration and be sure to share your student athl-eats with me @whatzoeeeats.

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.