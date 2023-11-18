Texas’ Will Modglin Ties Destin Lasco as Fastest Freshman 100 Backstroker Ever

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)

Results

The University of Texas is facing an uncharacteristic down year in the final season of legendary head coach Eddie Reese’s tenure, but whoever takes over the program will at least be walking into a pile of uber-talented freshmen.

That includes Will Modglin, who on Friday tied as the fastest freshman in history in the 100 yard backstroke at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite.

He won the race in 44.49, which ties Cal’s Destin Lasco as the best-ever performance by a freshman.

The swim ties Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers as the 17th-fastest performer in history (Hubert Kos of Arizona State snuck in just ahead with a 44.37 on Friday evening at the NC State Invite).

TOP 11 FRESHMEN 100 BACKSTROKE TIMES

1T. Destin Lasco, Cal – 44.49

1T. Will Modglin, Texas – 44.49

3. Ryan Murphy, Cal – 44.63

4. Adam Chaney, Florida – 44.74

5. Owen McDonald, Arizona State – 44.85

6. Kacper Stokowski, Florida – 44.90

7. Ralf Tribuntsov, USC – 44.95

8T. Adam Chaney, Florida – 44.99

8T. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 44.99

8T. Robert Glinta, USC – 44.99

8T. Austin Katz, Texas – 44.99

He is now the 2nd-best 100 yard backstroker in Texas history, behind only John Shebat’s school record of 44.35 from the 2017 NCAA Championships.

On paper, this is no surprise – in high school, he swam 45.08 to break the National High School Record in the 100 yard back, and a month later swam 45.08 in a club meet.

On Thursday, he became the 11th-fastest freshman in history in the 200 IM, and he still has an entry in the 200 back on Saturday to close the meet.