Texas Men Explain Cowboy Hat Tradition

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anya Pelshaw.

Through night one, Texas has a slight lead over Cal of 13 points. Texas won the battle between the two teams on both the relays. Texas was second (1:21.36) and Cal was tied for third (1:21.69) in the 200 medley relay. Texas won (6:03.89) and Cal was fourth (6:06.90) in the 800 freestyle relay. The only split of either relays where Cal had the edge tonight was Seeliger’s 50 backstroke leadoff.