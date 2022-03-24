Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Men Explain Cowboy Hat Tradition

Comments: 8

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anya Pelshaw.

Through night one, Texas has a slight lead over Cal of 13 points. Texas won the battle between the two teams on both the relays. Texas was second (1:21.36) and Cal was tied for third (1:21.69) in the 200 medley relay. Texas won (6:03.89) and Cal was fourth (6:06.90) in the 800 freestyle relay. The only split of either relays where Cal had the edge tonight was Seeliger’s 50 backstroke leadoff.

B1Guy!
26 minutes ago

The hats are clearly the right choice here. Every schools gotta fins their niche/tradition. I thought it was cool that Minnesota would wear the hockey jersey’s

Steve Nolan
38 minutes ago

Now do the song

Coach Macgyver
Reply to  Steve Nolan
30 minutes ago

This one? https://utexas.app.box.com/s/5o2a1klri1htyhq3mziyxdjgxvegprjj

Alex Wilson
Reply to  Coach Macgyver
5 minutes ago

Thank you for the link to the report on the songs history!

John Hueth
57 minutes ago

Now can we get an explanation on the NC State diamond tradition? Hehe

Horninco
1 hour ago

We have a poster who was part of starting that tradition, if he wants to chime in…..

Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Horninco
11 minutes ago

Yes, please do tell! I feel like I’ve seen UT 🤠 pics going back to that title run in the late 80s but I’m not sure.

anonymous
1 hour ago

Georgia with the jerseys was pretty cool to see as well. Fun!

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

