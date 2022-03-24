Texas Men Explain Cowboy Hat Tradition

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
Reported by Anya Pelshaw.
Through night one, Texas has a slight lead over Cal of 13 points. Texas won the battle between the two teams on both the relays. Texas was second (1:21.36) and Cal was tied for third (1:21.69) in the 200 medley relay. Texas won (6:03.89) and Cal was fourth (6:06.90) in the 800 freestyle relay. The only split of either relays where Cal had the edge tonight was Seeliger’s 50 backstroke leadoff.
The hats are clearly the right choice here. Every schools gotta fins their niche/tradition. I thought it was cool that Minnesota would wear the hockey jersey’s
Now do the song
This one? https://utexas.app.box.com/s/5o2a1klri1htyhq3mziyxdjgxvegprjj
Thank you for the link to the report on the songs history!
Now can we get an explanation on the NC State diamond tradition? Hehe
We have a poster who was part of starting that tradition, if he wants to chime in…..
Yes, please do tell! I feel like I’ve seen UT 🤠 pics going back to that title run in the late 80s but I’m not sure.
Georgia with the jerseys was pretty cool to see as well. Fun!