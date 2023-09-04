Texas A&M Adds Jeff Bro To Coaching Staff As Diving Assistant

Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs have announced the addition of Jeff Bro to the coaching staffs as the diving assistant coach, joining head diving coach Jay Lerew.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff Bro join our staff,” said men’s swimming & diving head coach Jay Holmes. “He has national and international experience having coached USA National Champions and been on the USA Olympic Team staff at the recent Tokyo Olympics. His reputation and the caliber of person he is makes for an incredible addition to help Jay Lerew continue to make our diving program one of the most elite diving teams in the NCAA.”

Bro brings more than 20 years of high-level, national and international coaching experience to Aggieland. For two decades, Bro coached at G.C. Diving in Southlake, Texas, serving as the national elite team coach. He worked to develop and guide several Junior World medalists and USA National Champions, while also guiding the club to four team national championships since 2011. For his success, he has been named USA Diving National Coach of the Year.

Bro, along with Coach Lerew, has served as a coach on the U.S. Olympic Diving Team coach, most recently at the 2020 Tokyo Games where he helped guide Hailey Hernandez to the 3-meter finals.

Prior to his time at G.C. Diving, Bro served as the head diving coach at Nebraska from 2000-03, handling all recruiting, coaching and administrative duties for the diving program.