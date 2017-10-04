Tennessee HS Record-holder Julia Jane Eskew Makes Verbal Pledge to UVA

Julia Jane Eskew of Nashville, Tennessee has made a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia women’s swimming and diving team for 2018.

“Heart is SO full! Excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at UVA! Thanks to HBN, NAC, and my family for all the support! GO HOOS!❤❤”

Eskew swims for Harpeth Hall High School and Nashville Aquatic Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, she was third in the 100 breast and fourth in the 50 free at the 2017 TISCA Girls’ Swimming and Diving Championships. She further contributed to Harpeth Hall’s team title in the girls’ meet with a 51.54 leg on the Bears’ state record-breaking 400 free relay, and a 50 breast split of 28.80 on their first-place 200 medley relay.

Eskew represented Nashville Aquatic Club at Winter Junior Nationals, swimming the 50/100 free and 100 breast. She closed out short course season at Southern Premier Championships with A-final performances in the 100/200 breast and B-final showings in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. This summer she went lifetime bests in the 50/100 fly at Southeastern Swimming Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.76

200 breast – 2:19.76

50 free – 23.69

100 free – 50.98

200 IM – 2:04.65

100 fly – 56.63

Eskew will be joined by veral commits Jessica Nava, Julia Menkhaus, Kaki Christensen, and Sophie Skinner in the UVA class of 2022.

Congratulations to Senior group swimmer Julia Jane Eskew who has committed to swim collegiately at the University of Virginia! pic.twitter.com/C6LCZagZDD — Nashville Aqtc. Club (@NACswim) October 2, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].