Teammates Express Disappointment With Treatment Of Fraser-Holmes

In light of the fact Australian swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes was slapped with a 12-month ban for having missed 3 drug tests, Swimming Australia notified the swimmer last week that he could no longer be a part of the Australian Team. As we reported, in addition to having financial payments cut-off and being restricted from training under the guidance of an ASCTA Accredited Coach, Fraser-Holmes was also sent home from the team hotel in Monaco where he was staying with the intention of competing at the first stop of the 2017 Mare Nostrum Series.

Now fellow Swimming Australia Dolphin national team squadmates are vocalizing their disappointment with how Fraser-Holmes was treated by their nation’s swimming organization. The Daily Telegraph reports that, at a team meeting held in Europe, “The swimmers were uncomfortable in seeing one of their teammates being treated like this.”

A source present at the meeting told The Daily Telegraph how fellow swimmers were surprised, “That he was banished from the team aggressively. The team was in shock that this would happen, that this is how Swimming Australia is dealing with the matters like these.

“The likes of team leader Cate Campbell expressed extreme disappointment with Swimming Australia’s handling of the matter, it was sense of: ‘Is this what we have to look forward to if we make a mistake’?”

Aussie teammate Madi Groves continues to train and compete, including at the Mare Nostrum serie, with a possible suspension hanging in the balance due to her also missing 3 drug tests. Open water Olympian Jarrod Poort is also in the same boat as Groves with no word yet on his case’s outcome.