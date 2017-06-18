Michigan Distance Star, Georgia Mosher, Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Two-time Michigan high school Division I champion Georgia Mosher has made a verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

“I chose to commit to OSU because when I took my unofficial visit I felt a very strong sense of family and support among the team and from the coaches. The campus is beautiful, there are so many academic opportunities, and I am very excited to continue my swimming career as a Buckeye!”

Mosher is a rising senior at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She won the 500 free as both a junior (4:50.08) and a sophomore (4:54.65) at the 2016 and 2015 MHSAA Division I Girls Championships, and placed fifth and third in the 100 breast in those respective meets. Mosher added a state title as a member of Ann Arbor Skyline’s 400 free relay in 2015.

Mosher swims year-round with Club Wolverine, and competed in the 500 free, 1650 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast, as well as CW’s two medley relays, at 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East in December.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:43.75

1000 free – 9:55.94

500 free – 4:49.23

200 breast – 2:16.69

100 breast – 1:03.59

Mosher will join Georgia White in the Ohio State class of 2022.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at The Ohio State University!! #GoBucks ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8uJIA6kGPc — georgia♡ (@mosher_georgia) June 18, 2017

