Taylor Ruck Breaks Down Comm Games, Indy Performances (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

Taylor Ruck went head-to-head with reigning world champion Simone Manuel and didn’t flinch, taking the lead early and not giving an inch. Ruck flipped 1st in 25.89, and only gave up .01 to Manuel coming back as she won by over four tenths in 53.42. Manuel closed in 27.52 to overtake Margo Geer and take 2nd in 53.84, with Geer 3rd in 54.40.

Mallory Comerford (54.51), Katie Ledecky (54.56) and Kayla Sanchez (54.62) all joined Ruck and Manuel by coming back sub-28 to finish 4th, 5th and 6th. Allison Schmitt won the B-final in 55.13.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018

Taylor Ruck came back shortly after her 3rd place finish in the 50 free with an impressive victory in the 200 back, leading from the get-go to clock 2:08.11, out in 30-point and holding 32s the rest of the way. This is her second 200 back win at a PSS this year, with her 2:06.36 from Atlanta ranking her 2nd in the world.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt held 2nd the entire race, touching in 2:10-flat to come just over a second off her lifetime best. Erin Voss (2:11.05) took 3rd, just ahead of Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton (2:11.41), while sprint specialist Olivia Smoliga saved up a bit in order to come home the fastest of anyone in 32.30, taking 5th in 2:11.77.