Lezak, Coughlin Surge In SwimSquad Day 3 Points in Indy

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

It’s still Lenny Krayzelburg‘s squad leading, but Jason Lezak and Natalie Coughlin made big moves on day 3 in Indy’s portion of the SwimSquad battles.

Lezak’s team was far behind as of day 2, but high finishes from Nathan Adrian (50 free winner), Jay Litherland (400 IM runner-up) and Mallory Comerford (3rd in 200 free) have pushed his team to just 8 points behind Krayzelburg.

Meanwhile Team Coughlin had a great day as well, getting wins from Melanie Margalis and Simone Manuel.

Krayzelburg still leads, getting a win from Chase Kalisz in the 400 IM. The Sandeno Squad currently trails, but did win the 200 back with Jacob Pebley.

Here’s a look at remaining scoring swims for all four teams:

Krayzelburg: 4

Coughlin: 5

Sandeno: 4

Lezak: 4

KrayzelburgSquad 55 Starter Events Points Free Katie Ledecky 400/1500 20 Back Olivia Smoliga 100/200 4 Breast Nic Fink 100/200 7 Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 10 IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 10 Flex Zach Apple 50/100FR 4

CoughlinSquad 48 Starter Points Free Simone Manuel 50/100 18 Back Ali Deloof 100 Breast Lilly King 100/200 7 Fly Tom Shields 100/200 8 IM Melanie Margalis 200/400 10 Flex Hali Flickinger 200FL/400FR 5

SandenoSquad 37 Starter Points Free Zane Grothe 400/800 10 Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 10 Breast Emily Escobedo 100/200 8 Fly Ella Eastin 100/200 IM Brooke Forde 200/400 1 Flex Leah Smith 400IM/400FR 8

LezakSquad 47 Starter Points Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 20 Back Lisa Bratton 100/200 5 Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200 Fly Pace Clark 100/200 2 IM Jay Litherland 200/400 8 Flex Mallory Comerford 100/200FR 12

SCORING FORMAT

Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.

Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are: Free (50 through 1500) Back (50 through 200) Breast (50 through 200) Fly (50 through 200) IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM) Flex (any two races)

An athlete must make the top 8 to score points: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 5 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1

