Lezak, Coughlin Surge In SwimSquad Day 3 Points in Indy

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

It’s still Lenny Krayzelburg‘s squad leading, but Jason Lezak and Natalie Coughlin made big moves on day 3 in Indy’s portion of the SwimSquad battles.

Lezak’s team was far behind as of day 2, but high finishes from Nathan Adrian (50 free winner), Jay Litherland (400 IM runner-up) and Mallory Comerford (3rd in 200 free) have pushed his team to just 8 points behind Krayzelburg.

Meanwhile Team Coughlin had a great day as well, getting wins from Melanie Margalis and Simone Manuel.

Krayzelburg still leads, getting a win from Chase Kalisz in the 400 IM. The Sandeno Squad currently trails, but did win the 200 back with Jacob Pebley.

Here’s a look at remaining scoring swims for all four teams:

  • Krayzelburg: 4
  • Coughlin: 5
  • Sandeno: 4
  • Lezak: 4
KrayzelburgSquad 55
Starter Events Points
Free Katie Ledecky 400/1500 20
Back Olivia Smoliga 100/200 4
Breast Nic Fink 100/200 7
Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 10
IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 10
Flex Zach Apple 50/100FR 4
CoughlinSquad 48
Starter Points
Free Simone Manuel 50/100 18
Back Ali Deloof 100
Breast Lilly King 100/200 7
Fly Tom Shields 100/200 8
IM Melanie Margalis 200/400 10
Flex Hali Flickinger 200FL/400FR 5
SandenoSquad 37
Starter Points
Free Zane Grothe 400/800 10
Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 10
Breast Emily Escobedo 100/200 8
Fly Ella Eastin 100/200
IM Brooke Forde 200/400 1
Flex Leah Smith 400IM/400FR 8
LezakSquad 47
Starter Points
Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 20
Back Lisa Bratton 100/200 5
Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200
Fly Pace Clark 100/200 2
IM Jay Litherland 200/400 8
Flex Mallory Comerford 100/200FR 12

SCORING FORMAT

  • Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
  • Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
    • Free (50 through 1500)
    • Back (50 through 200)
    • Breast (50 through 200)
    • Fly (50 through 200)
    • IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
    • Flex (any two races)
  • An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
    • 1st: 10
    • 2nd: 8
    • 3rd: 7
    • 4th: 5
    • 5th: 4
    • 6th: 3
    • 7th: 2
    • 8th: 1
Running Points
KrayzelburgSquad 55
CoughlinSquad 48
SandenoSquad 37
LezakSquad 47

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!