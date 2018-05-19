Lezak, Coughlin Surge In SwimSquad Day 3 Points in Indy

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
It’s still Lenny Krayzelburg‘s squad leading, but Jason Lezak and Natalie Coughlin made big moves on day 3 in Indy’s portion of the SwimSquad battles.
Lezak’s team was far behind as of day 2, but high finishes from Nathan Adrian (50 free winner), Jay Litherland (400 IM runner-up) and Mallory Comerford (3rd in 200 free) have pushed his team to just 8 points behind Krayzelburg.
Meanwhile Team Coughlin had a great day as well, getting wins from Melanie Margalis and Simone Manuel.
Krayzelburg still leads, getting a win from Chase Kalisz in the 400 IM. The Sandeno Squad currently trails, but did win the 200 back with Jacob Pebley.
Here’s a look at remaining scoring swims for all four teams:
- Krayzelburg: 4
- Coughlin: 5
- Sandeno: 4
- Lezak: 4
|KrayzelburgSquad
|55
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Katie Ledecky
|400/1500
|20
|Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|100/200
|4
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|100/200
|7
|Fly
|Kelsi Dahlia
|100/200
|10
|IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400
|10
|Flex
|Zach Apple
|50/100FR
|4
|CoughlinSquad
|48
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Simone Manuel
|50/100
|18
|Back
|Ali Deloof
|100
|Breast
|Lilly King
|100/200
|7
|Fly
|Tom Shields
|100/200
|8
|IM
|Melanie Margalis
|200/400
|10
|Flex
|Hali Flickinger
|200FL/400FR
|5
|SandenoSquad
|37
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Zane Grothe
|400/800
|10
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200
|10
|Breast
|Emily Escobedo
|100/200
|8
|Fly
|Ella Eastin
|100/200
|IM
|Brooke Forde
|200/400
|1
|Flex
|Leah Smith
|400IM/400FR
|8
|LezakSquad
|47
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Nathan Adrian
|50/100
|20
|Back
|Lisa Bratton
|100/200
|5
|Breast
|Ian Finnerty
|100/200
|Fly
|Pace Clark
|100/200
|2
|IM
|Jay Litherland
|200/400
|8
|Flex
|Mallory Comerford
|100/200FR
|12
SCORING FORMAT
- Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
- Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
- Free (50 through 1500)
- Back (50 through 200)
- Breast (50 through 200)
- Fly (50 through 200)
- IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
- Flex (any two races)
- An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
- 1st: 10
- 2nd: 8
- 3rd: 7
- 4th: 5
- 5th: 4
- 6th: 3
- 7th: 2
- 8th: 1
|Running Points
|KrayzelburgSquad
|55
|CoughlinSquad
|48
|SandenoSquad
|37
|LezakSquad
|47
