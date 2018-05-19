How to Stay Confident Every Single Day

Confidence is a skill. And, like any skill, it’s something that you have to continuously work on if you want to maintain it and keep it sharp. In this video, I wanted to share with you a great little exercise that you can do that help you to maintain your confidence and keep it sharp so that you can allow yourself to stay confident on a daily basis, as well as over the long term.

Will Jonathan is a sports mental coach from Fort Myers, Florida. His clients include athletes on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour, Major League Baseball, the UFC, the Primera Liga, the Olympics, and the NCAA, as well as providing numerous talks and presentations on the mental aspect of sport and peak performance to various sports programs and organizations across the country. He provides private, 1-to-1 coaching sessions on location or through Skype, as well as group sessions.

If you’re interested to learn more about Will and his work, head on over to his website at www.willjonathan.com, email him at [email protected], or connect with him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/_WillJonathan_