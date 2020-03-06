Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tate Jackson Texted his Brother that he would be 48.7 Tonight (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

  1. Zach Apple, MVN, 48.59
  2. Tate Jackson, TXLA, 48.72
  3. Dean Farris, HARV, 48.97

Zach Apple successfully defended his top seed from the prelims, winning the men’s 100 free in a time of 48.59. Apple proved superior on the second 50 of the race, closing in 25.26 to edge out Tate Jackson. Apple, 22, leads the world rankings after going 47.69 in December at the US Open.

Jackson posted his fastest time ever at a non-taper meet in 48.72, taking second, while Dean Farris (48.97), Ryan Held (48.99) and Blake Pieroni (49.00) had virtually nothing between them as took third, fourth and fifth. Farris is the only one of the three who has been faster this season (48.45 at US Open).

In the B-final, Caeleb Dressel got out quick in 23.02, but Nathan Adrian stormed home with a back-half split of 25.24 to run down the reigning world champ and win the heat in 48.62, putting him eighth in the world. Dressel clocked 48.68, just off his 48.63 from February. The two would’ve been second and third with those swims had they’d been in the A-final.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!