TAC Titans Break Urlando-Led NAG Record in 15-16 Boys 800 Free Relay

2020 CARY SECTIONALS

Last night at the 2020 Cary Sectionals in North Carolina, a quartet of TAC Titans 16-year-olds took down the 15-16 boys NAG record in the 800 free relay.

The team of Michael CotterLance NorrisDavid Greeley and Braeden Haughey combined for a 6:36.61 to win the race by almost five seconds and break the record of 6:38.07 set by DART in 2018 at the Winter Junior Championships – West. DART’s record featured a lead-off from Luca Urlando, who was 1:34.38 to really carry that relay.

SPLIT COMPARISONS

DART, 2018 TAC TITANS, 2020
Luca Urlando – 1:34.38 Michael Cotter – 1:37.18
Connor Daniels – 1:38.08 Lance Norris – 1:39.99
Tate Cutler – 1:42.71 David Greeley – 1:41.65
Christopher Ranlett – 1:42.90 Braeden Haughey – 1:37.79
6:38.07 6:36.61

While Urlando and Daniels had a great front-half for DART, Cotter and Haughey were strong bookends and the relay was more consistent overall. Cotter had the best lead-off in the field in Cary.

On DART’s relay, Cutler and Ranlett were just 15.

This swim came in the same session as Haughey and Norris going 1-2 in the 1000 free. Haughey won it in 9:05.39 with Norris clocking a 9:07.39, both dropping big time after coming in with matching 9:15’s.

3
Dbswims

Is that Siobhan Haughey’s brother? Incredible to see a team that has 3 (almost 4) junior swimmers go sub 1:40.

1 hour ago
TBC

It is not.

1 hour ago
Coach

Congratulations!

6 minutes ago

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

