TAC Titans Break Urlando-Led NAG Record in 15-16 Boys 800 Free Relay

2020 CARY SECTIONALS

Last night at the 2020 Cary Sectionals in North Carolina, a quartet of TAC Titans 16-year-olds took down the 15-16 boys NAG record in the 800 free relay.

The team of Michael Cotter, Lance Norris, David Greeley and Braeden Haughey combined for a 6:36.61 to win the race by almost five seconds and break the record of 6:38.07 set by DART in 2018 at the Winter Junior Championships – West. DART’s record featured a lead-off from Luca Urlando, who was 1:34.38 to really carry that relay.

SPLIT COMPARISONS

While Urlando and Daniels had a great front-half for DART, Cotter and Haughey were strong bookends and the relay was more consistent overall. Cotter had the best lead-off in the field in Cary.

On DART’s relay, Cutler and Ranlett were just 15.

This swim came in the same session as Haughey and Norris going 1-2 in the 1000 free. Haughey won it in 9:05.39 with Norris clocking a 9:07.39, both dropping big time after coming in with matching 9:15’s.