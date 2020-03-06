TAC Titans Break Urlando-Led NAG Record in 15-16 Boys 800 Free Relay

2020 CARY SECTIONALS
- March 5-8, 2020
- Cary, NC
Last night at the 2020 Cary Sectionals in North Carolina, a quartet of TAC Titans 16-year-olds took down the 15-16 boys NAG record in the 800 free relay.
The team of Michael Cotter, Lance Norris, David Greeley and Braeden Haughey combined for a 6:36.61 to win the race by almost five seconds and break the record of 6:38.07 set by DART in 2018 at the Winter Junior Championships – West. DART’s record featured a lead-off from Luca Urlando, who was 1:34.38 to really carry that relay.
SPLIT COMPARISONS
|DART, 2018
|TAC TITANS, 2020
|Luca Urlando – 1:34.38
|Michael Cotter – 1:37.18
|Connor Daniels – 1:38.08
|Lance Norris – 1:39.99
|Tate Cutler – 1:42.71
|David Greeley – 1:41.65
|Christopher Ranlett – 1:42.90
|Braeden Haughey – 1:37.79
|6:38.07
|6:36.61
While Urlando and Daniels had a great front-half for DART, Cotter and Haughey were strong bookends and the relay was more consistent overall. Cotter had the best lead-off in the field in Cary.
On DART’s relay, Cutler and Ranlett were just 15.
This swim came in the same session as Haughey and Norris going 1-2 in the 1000 free. Haughey won it in 9:05.39 with Norris clocking a 9:07.39, both dropping big time after coming in with matching 9:15’s.
Is that Siobhan Haughey’s brother? Incredible to see a team that has 3 (almost 4) junior swimmers go sub 1:40.
It is not.
Congratulations!